The hype is real for Gila Ridge’s Jaheim Wilson-Jones, and his talents were on full display Friday night against Kofa.
The Hawks (4-0) shut out the Kings (0-4) 51-0 in the win.
Wilson-Jones set the tone early. He’s capable of scoring on any given play and he did on his opening touch.
The senior two-way star retrieved the punt, circled around the field and dodged Kofa defenders en route to an 80-yard touchdown return to give the Hawks an early lead.
“I saw an open lane and my teammates gave me some good blocks and I took it to the house,” Wilson-Jones said.
Wilson-Jones is arguably the best Yuma Union High School District player in town and he’s versatile in all three phases of the game.
“He’s one of the best athletes in the city, if not the best athlete in the city,” Gila Ridge coach John Ellegood said. “Anywhere on the field, he’s going to make a difference.”
Wisely, Kofa directed their kicks away from Wilson-Jones the remainder of the game.
Wilson-Jones connected on a 52-yard touchdown pass in the second half to put the Hawks up 51-0. He finished with 171 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on five touches.
He credited his quarterback C.J. Wiggins, who consistently made plays with his legs and arm.
“C.J.’s probably one of the best quarterbacks in the state,” Wilson-Jones said. “He’s been my boy since about four-years-old, so that connection is automatic with us.”
Wiggins completed 10-of-16 for 242 yards and four touchdown passes. He tallied 40 yards and another score on the ground.
While Wilson-Jones’ touches were limited offensively, star wide receiver Jonathan Noriega had a productive night catching the football.
“It’s huge having (those two),” Ellegood said. “Who are you going to cover?”
The focus was on Wilson-Jones on Friday night, freeing up Noriega on the outside.
The junior wideout hauled in six catches for 143 yards and three scores.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Kofa head coach Karl Pope said. “We’re trying to utilize the six games we have...We have brand new coverages, offense and schemes. We expect to play well, but we expect to make mistakes this year, but come back better next year.”
Jacob Acedo also had a receiving touchdown and Pono Renaud had a rushing touchdown.
There weren’t a ton of bright spots in the loss, but Kofa’s defensive line harassed Wiggins throughout the game. Even setting up the Hawks in very long second and third down situations.
“I think they played really well up front,” Pope said. “Not to take anything away from Gila Ridge, but we had them in third and long situations all night. C.J. is just a heck of a quarterback.
On Friday night, the game meant more than wins and losses as a scary sight occurred late in the second quarter.
Kofa quarterback Justin Cypert Garcia took a hit that kept him down on the field. Eventually, Garcia had to be carted off the field into an ambulance.
Coach Pope noted after the game that Garcia was able to move and was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.
“Everyone’s one play away and the biggest thing I’m about to tell my team is that (Garcia) is doing OK. He was able to move and things like that. Hopefully he is OK and we will touch base with him...We have to go tell our team he’s OK.”
