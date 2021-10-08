The wait is over.
On Jessica Slaughter’s 28th birthday, her Gila Ridge Hawks dismantled Yuma High 41-7, making her the first female coach in AIA history at the 4A-6A level to register a win. It’s the 15th time in the past 16 meetings that Gila Ridge has emerged victorious in this rivalry, while also helping them avoid the second 0-5 start in school history.
“This is great to get a win on the record books and build the kids’ confidence,” Slaughter said. “It’s good to see them smiling for a change, absolutely.”
The Hawks’ (1-4 AIA) route over the Criminals began early. Following a defensive three-and-out, Gila Ridge’s Jacob Arcides maneuvered his way through the Criminals’ punt coverage unit and returned a punt 70-yards for the first score of the game.
Three plays later, Chase Kammann – who finished with two interceptions – picked off Yuma High quarterback Reggie Antone, setting up Gila Ridge’s offense at the 11-yard-line.
“(The defense) ate today,” Slaughter said. “They’ve put in the work and played as a team. They stuck to focusing on their sole responsibilities.
Sophomore quarterback Leo Valencia found an isolated Brock Rogers in the endzone to extend the lead. Valencia made his third-career start for the Hawks and put together his best performance of the season.
“(He) had good reads and wasn’t always going for the deep ball,” Slaughter said. “He (was) running out of the pocket … I think the future looks bright.”
Valencia finished his night 22-of-36 for 226 yards and four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing). The sophomore signal-caller took what the defense gave him and allowed his athletes to make plays. And having senior receiver Johnny Noriega back certainly made life easier in the pocket.
“Leo’s a dawg,” Noriega said. “He’s only 14 (years-old) and just a sophomore. It’s only up from here.”
Noriega hauled in four of Valencia’s passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. His nifty snag in the back corner of the endzone was highlight worthy and capped off the Hawks’ best offensive showing of the season.
“Johnny did really good,” Valencia said. “Johnny just makes spectacular plays.”
Valencia’s favorite target on the night was senior receiver Samuel Manjarrez. The wideout hauled in 10 catches for 152 yards and a score. And on several occasions Manjarrez had to make acrobatic catches to move the chains. But his playmaking ability was no surprise to Valencia.
“I do that in practice,” Valencia said about giving his receivers a chance to make a play on the ball. “I give them chances and they make plays. Sam is a dawg.”
And for Yuma High, the Criminals took several steps backwards in the 34-point beating. Bo Seibel’s team has shown tremendous improvement the first three games, but a faulty offense and struggling defense Friday night pushes the Criminals’ record to 0-4.
“Gila Ridge came in and battled and played tough,” Seibel said. “They caught us in some big plays in the beginning with the punt return on special teams. We dug ourselves in a hole and couldn’t battle out of that hole. We battled the refs a little bit all night. That’s always a new element in there and anytime we have to beat the refs and the other team, it’s going to be a hard game.”
Overly 30 penalties were called in Friday’s contest, derailing the tempo of the game for both teams on the field. Nonetheless, five Yuma High turnovers hindered any success offensively.
“Nothing was clicking on offense,” Seibel said. “Our guys seemed a little dazed out there. We had a slow start and that continued throughout the game. We couldn’t punch it in the redzone … We’re not going to win if we don’t score or take the ball away (defensively).
Frustrations boiled late in the blowout loss. Gila Ridge, which commanded a five-touchdown lead with less than two minutes remaining, continued its normal passing offense. The play-calling didn’t sit well with the Criminals’ staff. Coaches and players didn’t shake hands with Gila Ridge following the conclusion of the game.
Seibel explained the reasoning for the non-greet at midfield postgame.
“Throwing the ball in the fourth quarter when you’re up and with your starters in … That’s what their coaches decided to do,” Seibel said. “I’ve got nothing else to say.”
Slaughter did not comment about the situation.