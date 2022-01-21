Apparently playing home or away makes no difference to the Gila Ridge High School girls basketball team, at least when it comes to facing Kofa.
The Hawks turned in a 51-point effort against the Kings back on Dec. 3 at Gila Ridge, and put up 53 points against the Kings in a 53-26 win Thursday night inside Dr. Ernest F. Rillos Gymnasium.
Felicity DeCorse led the Hawks with 20 points.
No further information was available from Gila Ridge.
Freshman Amani Montiel led the Kofa effort with a team-high 14 points.
“Our lady Kings came out and played hard tonight,” said Kofa Coach Michael Montiel.
“I’m really proud of the adjustments they made. Our shots were not falling tonight but the girls kept the momentum and never gave up. Amani Montiel and Chile Limon came out tonight and led the team with their points and hustle.”
Limon had six points for the Kings and Shantal Montiel added five points.
“We look forward to (tonight’s) game as we try to get back in the win column,” added Michael Montiel.
The Kings, now 3-8 overall and 1-0 in 6A Desert Southwest play, face San Luis tonight at home.
Yuma Catholic 53,
Phoenix Christian 38
Defense-minded Yuma Catholic rolled to a 53-38 girls basketball win over Phoenix Christian Thursday night at Yuma Catholic.
“We played well. Our defensive intensity was good,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Bobby McGalliard.
Junior Reese Sellers led the Shamrocks’ charge scoring a game and team-high 21 points to go along with six assists and five steals.
Junior Rian Martinez added 15 points and had 10 rebounds and five blocked shots while freshman Amanda Wiley chipped in 13 points and had seven rebounds and five steals.
“We’re just working everyday to be more consistent at both ends of the court,” said McGalliard.
The win improves the Shamrocks’ overall record to 12-7, while they are now 3-1 in 3A West play.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gila Ridge 45, Kofa 22
Gila Ridge’s boys basketball team ended a two-game losing skid with a 45-22 win over Kofa at home Thursday night.
The were led by Jordan Stevens who had 17 points and eight rebounds.
Freddie Carbajal had 12 points to lead the Kings.
“We had a good team win tonight for senior night,” said Gila Ridge Coach Joe Daily. “The boys played tough and battled back from our earlier loss this week (61-41 at Raymond Kellis).”
The Hawks, now 11-10 overall, next face Glendale-Apollo tonight in another home matchup. Apollo is ranked No. 4 among 5A schools in Arizona.
No further information was available from Kofa.
BOYS SOCCER
NFL YET College Prep Academy 6, Yuma Catholic 2
PHOENIX – Yuma Catholic’s boys soccer team gave up only one goal in the first half but surrendered five in the second half on the way to dropping a 6-2 region loss to NFL YET College Prep Academy here Thursday night.
“We played hard, but came up short,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Ralph Evans.
“Some of our freshman players stepped up tonight and made a difference in the second half.”
Evans singled out the play of first-year players Van Winburn, Brayden Bower, and Gean Lagarde.
The Shamrocks’ two goals came from Mario Martinez and Santiago Mendez.
Yuma Catholic is now 6-6-2 overall, and 3-2-1 in 3A Southwest play. NFL YET remains undefeated at 4-0-3 and 3-0-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Yuma Catholic 8, NFL YET College Prep Academy 0
PHOENIX – Yuma Catholic’s girls soccer team erupted for five goals in the first half and then added three more in the second 40 minutes on the way defeating NFL YET College Prep Academy 8-0 here Thursday night.
No further information was available.