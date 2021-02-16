Usually the gymnasium is flooded with Cibola and Gila Ridge fans for the biannual in-town boys basketball rivalry.
Instead, the benches and limited spectators inside Gila Ridge’s arena created an exciting environment during Gila Ridge’s 69-53 victory over Cibola.
CJ Wiggins, a senior point guard and quarterback of the football team, was elated after the win, but also knew his team left some points off the board.
“It feels really good, just like in football,” Wiggins said on the win. “I wish we could have beat them a little bit more, but next time we will get them.”
His Hawks beat the Raiders 41-6 on Oct. 23.
The game Tuesday was even at the half with both teams displaying 31 points on the scoreboard, but it was the second half adjustments that carried the Hawks past the Raiders.
“We wanted to attack and be unselfish on the offensive end,” Gila Ridge head coach Joe Daily said about the second half alterations.
Gila Ridge’s unselfish approach with the basketball ultimately allowed the Hawks to create ample scoring opportunities in the second half.
Led by Wiggins’ team-high 16 points, four Hawks starters were in double-figures and as a team Gila Ridge shot 29-of-53 from the floor – including 68% in the second half.
The Hawks also assisted on 19 of the 29 made baskets.
The ability to spread the basketball around with such success releases a lot of pressure from the team.
“It takes pressure off each person and makes playing a lot easier,” Wiggins said on being able to rely on multiple guys to score.
Jamison Kay scored nine of his 15 in the second half, while Conner White added 12 and Jordan Stevens had 10.
White isn’t normally a box sheet stuffer, but he added five assists and five rebounds to go along with his scoring production.
Wiggins calls him the Draymond Green of the team. White’s head coach would agree.
“(White) plays his role superbly,” Daily said. “A lot of people can forget about him because we have all these other big name guys and they light up the scorebook, but Conner is in there every day doing the little things that helps us win the basketball games and you need a guy like that...We thrive off of him. He’s a big piece of our puzzle.”
White’s contributions were on full display Tuesday after Stevens rode the bench the majority of the first half due to foul trouble. Despite Stevens’ absence, the Hawks held together.
While Gila Ridge was able to make adjustments, Cibola came out flat and stagnant in the third quarter.
The Hawks, despite Eric Ramirez scoring 13 of his 23 in the second half, stifled the Raiders’ offense.
Cibola was reliant on Ramirez in the second half, but it was sustainable enough for the visiting Raiders.
“It takes an entire team to score and we did that in the first half,” Cibola head coach Ron Bratton said.
Trey Banks was second on the team with 11 points. He scored nine of them in the first half.
These two teams will meet again in eight days and Gila Ridge understands the importance of winning these local contests.
“We can’t afford to drop any in town games if we’re trying to make the 5A state playoffs,” Daily said. “Cibola is tough. The big message we have with our kids is to respect the rivalry. To be honest, we probably have the tougher team this year, but coach Bratton does an excellent job with these boys...It’s a rivalry, you never know.”