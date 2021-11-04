The Gila Ridge boys and girls cross country teams participated in the AIA Division II Sectional meet at Cesar Chavez on Wednesday.
Both teams qualified for the state championship meet.
Following a great run at the YUHSD championship event, Jazmin Estrada put together her finest performance of the season, setting a new personal record (20:35.4) and placed second overall. Marta Ratti placed 7th with a time of 22:28.5. Their efforts helped the Hawks finish 4th overall in the team standings.
Taylor Keddy (14th) ran the event in 23:00, while Alyssa Bustamante set a new personal record (24:02.9) and finished 22nd. Madelina Macaluso (37th) and Cienna Kelly (54th) rounded out the event for Gila Ridge.
The Hawks’ boys team placed 5th in the team standings and were led by Justin VanDeberg. VanDeberg finished 5th with a time of 17:08.3. Eduardo Marquez (17:27.1) finished 9th. Alberto Garcia (31st) and Johnathan Lopez (32nd) each registered new personal records. Garcia finished in 19:45.7 and Lopez, who was right on his heels, ran a time of 19:46.1.
Ryan Workman (37th), Andrew Perry (63rd) and Alexander Keddy (64th) were the other participants for Gila Ridge Wednesday.
The Division II state championship run will be held Nov. 13.