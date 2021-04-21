The runs were scoring fast and furious in an extra-inning 12-10 victory for Gila Ridge over Apollo.
Powering the offensive attack for the Hawks was sophomore Kenzie Nakasawa who scored five runs on two doubles and a homerun. Gila Ridge pitcher Tinley Schmidgall kept the game close and helped her own cause by going two for five with a run scored and two RBIs.
She would have done more but a long drive off her bat was ruled a ground-rule double instead of a homerun in the top of the seventh inning to help get the game to extra innings.
A surprise star was freshman Madison Johnson, who was playing for the injured Carmen Melendez, in right field. She had a sacrifice to bring home runner Addison Duke and also ended the game by catching a fly ball and doubling a runner off of first base.
The Hawks take on Apollo at home this Friday.
Prep Baseball
Apollo 9, Gila Ridge 4
The battle of the Hawks took place at Gila Ridge High School Tuesday afternoon as the team from Apollo came for a visit.
Alex Guerra started on the mound for Gila Ridge and he pitched well only giving up two earned runs of the eight runs scored by Apollo in his four innings.
Senior Nathan Hoskins took over for Guerra on the hill and kept Gila Ridge in the game by giving up only one run over his three innings of work. Hoskins also collected three hits on the day and scored a run for the Hawks.
Sophomores Brandon Jaime and Anane Wilson each collected two hits on the day but it wasn’t enough as the Hawks fell to Apollo.
YC 20, Tonopah Valley 2
The Shamrocks beat the Phoenix from Tonopah Valley in five innings.
Austin Priest was the winning pitcher, going four innings and striking out seven while only giving up one earned run. He was also three for three hitting, scoring two runs and driving in two more.
Roberto Romero and Nomar Topete collected two hits and three RBIs each to help drive the Yuma Catholic offense.
Prep Boys Tennis
Paradise Honors 7, Antelope 2
Johnathan Reed and Israel Ruiz won their singles matches for the Rams. The double pairing of Mario Flores/Jaiden Jupiter finished their season with a 7-2 record and hope to make the playoffs.
Prep Girls Tennis
Paradise Honors 8, Antelope 1
The pairing of freshman Megan Gann and junior Makenna Holhbien got a victory in first doubles to get the Rams on the scoreboard.
Cibola 6, Kofa 3
Winning in for the Raiders were Zarrin Askari, Makyla Kerekes, Sharon Garbooshian, and Adlemi Duarte in singles competition, while the pairings of Savannah Estevez/Askari and Garbooshian/Duarte took home doubles wins.
Amanda Kochis and Athena Sandoval got singles wins for Kofa and the team of Madysen Martinez/Kochis was victorious in doubles competition.
Chandler 7, Gila Ridge 2
Getting wins for the Lady Hawks on the court was senior Brooke Robbins and junior Kaidyn Lechner in singles competition.
JUCO Baseball
Heading into the final stretch of the year, the Arizona Western Matadors (26-12 overall, 18-10 ACCAC) continue to pull out thrilling victories and battle in tight games as was the case in their split of Tuesday’s double-header against the Cochise Apaches (24-16 overall, 17-13 ACCAC)
The Matadors received a gutsy pitching performance in game one, capitalizing on mistakes from Cochise for a 6-4 win. But the early lead in game two, slipped away as the Matadors lost 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth to split the day.
Oliver Frias belted a two-run homer in the top of the first to stake Matador starter Bobby Vath to an early lead.
But Cochise answered back with a run in the second and two in the third to jump ahead 3-2.
Dylan Edmands’ RBI single in the fourth tied the game in the fourth before Arizona Western was able to capitalize on a dropped third strike and sloppy defense from the Apaches to cross three runs across in the fifth.
Vath got things under control, only allowing one more run in the seventh, as the Matadors grabbed the first game of the day with a 6-4 final.
The Mats were down one run heading into the fourth inning of game two, but Samuel Fabian’s two-run triple and Cade Kalehuawehe’s two-run homer turned the deficit into a 4-1 AWC lead.
Max Weller’s sacrifice fly in the sixth extended the Matador lead to four before Cochise answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Fabian added a sac fly to score Edmands in the seventh but Cochise answered right back with another run of their own.
The Apaches would load the bases in the bottom of the ninth, and after a 15 minute delay, struck for the final two runs to walk-off with the win.
The Matadors will head back East again on Saturday to play Eastern Arizona in a double-header.
- From Tim Slack of AWC