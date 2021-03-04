Slow starts have plagued Gila Ridge in its five losses this year, including the two defeats prior to Thursday’s game.
Despite taking an early lead against No. 3 Ironwood, a turnover-heavy beginning to the second half derailed No. 11 Gila Ridge’s momentum in the 63-55 loss at home on senior night.
“(Ironwood) came right at us,” Gila Ridge head coach Joe Daily said. “We froze a little bit honestly with four straight turnovers to start the second half...They’re a good team and (Ironwood) is the No. 3 ranked team and defending state champions for a reason.”
After a very quiet and unusual first-half shooting performance, Ironwood’s JJ White and Bailon Black exploded for a combined 26-point second half and hit a total of five threes in the final 16 minutes of play.
Just as in the Feb. 27 matchup last week, whenever Ironwood needed a basket offensively, the Eagles relied on the duo of Black and White to take the reins.
“It goes back to their experience,” Daily said. “Those two were the top two players that played in the state championship game last year. They know how to take over games when it matters. They made great adjustments against our zone.”
Daily’s team began Thursday’s game in a 2-3 zone and forced over a dozen first-half turnovers due to the Hawks’ ability to close out on the perimeter while also providing help side defense on the low post. However, Ironwood began working the basketball along the arc, collapsing Gila Ridge’s defense in the second half and creating open outside looks.
But the decision not to switch out of the zone - a defense that can allow open perimeter shots - was due to the Eagles’ athleticism at the guard position, creating more of a mismatch if Daily decided to diverge from the zone.
“That’s a tough one,” Daily said. “Could we have gone man? I guess as a coach, I was a little timid because when we went man-to-man last time against (Ironwood), they went on a 14-2 run in the first half. Coulda, woulda, shoulda.”
“It’s one of those things where coaches reflect back on during the game and they think, ‘What if I would have done this’? That might have been a puzzle piece and maybe we could have gotten it done.”
Despite being led by Jamison Kay’s season-high 22 points, the Hawks’ offense struggled mightily at putting the ball in the basket. Gila Ridge shot just 38% from the floor - 34% from inside the arc - and missed several opportunities around the hoop in the second half.
And it was Jordan Stevens’ efforts in the third quarter that allowed the Hawks to maintain a small deficit. Gila Ridge scored just 13 points in the third - Stevens had eight of them.
Stevens’ ability to attack the hoop will need to continue at a high-level if the Hawks want to make a push and earn a bid to the 5A state playoffs. The senior finished with 14 points (eight in the second half) and six rebounds.
“He’s an undersized forward banging against some of the toughest guys on the court,” Daily said, “He’s just an animal. He’s a gamer and we ride off of his energy. He’s a fun player to watch and I’m proud of him. He’s a big part of the puzzle to our team’s success.”
The Hawks are currently riding a three-game losing streak - the team’s first losing streak of two or more games since Jan. 2019.
However, Daily isn’t worried about his clubs’ confidence headed into a rematch against No. 1 Centennial Friday.
“My team is very competitive,” he said. “They have a salty taste in their mouths...They’re mad we lost. I think that’s only going to help them with their hunger and drive. We’ve lost three in a row and it’s not how you want to go into your final regular season game against the No. 1 team in the state, but we’re hanging in there. We just need to find a way to get over the hump when the game is on the line.”