For the 12th straight year, the Gila Ridge boys golf team crowned themselves as Yuma Union High School District Champions after toppling Kofa (389), Cibola (415) and San Luis (437).
The Hawks’ girls team won the YUHSD title for at least the sixth consecutive year. Gila Ridge edged Kofa and Cibola in Thursday’s event at Mesa del Sol Golf Club.
Yuma High didn’t have enough participants in the boys division and zero players in the girls match, while San Luis failed to qualify for the girls division.
Gila Ridge junior John McMahen watched his 10-foot birdie putt on the closing lip out on the low side of the hole. Nonetheless, McMahen cleaned up his tap-in par and finished with a season-low round 76 to clinch his first ever YUHSD Championship.
“It feels really good (to win),” McMahen admitted following his round. “Last year I had a chance to (win) and I messed up a few holes, but this year was a redemption year. I wanted to come out and shoot really well, and I did.”
McMahen strolled through the front-nine Thursday morning with four pars, three bogeys and two birdies. The junior stuffed back-to-back shots on the par-4 seventh and par-3 eighth holes to ignite his season-low round.
McMahen’s practice schedule is strenuous. He’s usually hitting 300-400 golf balls per day, while also perfecting his short game and putting each session. McMahen’s stellar season comes to a close with him being the best YUHSD player in town, a testament to his work ethic.
“It’s really nice seeing it pay off and seeing all the work I’m doing and (my game) showing up when I need it the most,” he said.
McMahen had one big hiccup following his effortless birdie on the 14th hole. He turned around and tripled the par-5, 15th hole, but settled back in and parred his final three holes. Gila Ridge head coach James Kuzniak emphasized McMahen’ composure as one of his strengths on the links.
‘“He didn’t let hole 15 dictate the rest of his day,” Kuzniak said. “He’s grown up a lot and improved a lot … He was really solid all year.”
Kofa’s Luis Rodridguez fired one of his best performances of the year, finishing in second place with an 84. He was the Kings’ top player Thursday.
Gila Ridge’s Nathaniel Golding (3rd, 88), Jack Sternitzke (4th, 90), Micash Nossaman (5th, 91) and Ryder Schultz (6th, 93) were the rest of the top scores in the match. Kofa’s Jentry Goforth finished seventh with a 94.
Jasser Armenta of San Luis finished eighth, firing a 99 and tying Cibola’s Jaxun McNeese. Yuma High’s Isaiah Hernandez finished 10th with a 102.
On the girls side, Gila Ridge’s Jaymi Baker captured her first YUHSD title while shooting a career-low 85 in her victory. The senior delivered in her final outing as Hawk and became the fifth straight Gila Ridge girls golfer to claim the top YUHSD player in town.
“I’ve actually never shot in the 80s, so that’s a good way to end my senior year,” Baker said. “I’m really excited. Last year I got third, so now winning is exciting.”
While she ended her season on top, Baker was on the fence of even playing during her final year. Until head coach Travis Bogart’s advice of letting free and having more fun on the course ultimately persuaded Baker to play.
“She was less hard on herself,” he said. “Her work really showed today … She did awesome.”
Baker’s performance off the tee highlighted her career round. The senior struggled mightily in that category leading up to Thursday’s tournament. But a practice session with her coach this week helped correct her swing.
She showcased her improvements in her victory and tallied one birdie on the day, carding a three on the par-4 16th hole, a wicked dog-leg right that features plenty of trouble.
Baker drilled a 40-footer to deliver her lone birdie.
Gila Ridge junior Emma Martinez finished second with a 90. Kofa’s Charlize Anaya (3rd, 103) and Samantha Dahin (4th, 106) were the top performers for the Kings.
Gila Ridge’s Ellie Palmer finished fifth with a 107, while Cibola’s Kiaya Cabrales placed sixth with a 109.
