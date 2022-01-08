Gila Ridge’s varsity boys basketball team opened the 2022 half of the season on a positive note, coming back to defeat city rival Cibola 48-44 Friday night at Gila Ridge.
Jordan Stevens led the Hawks with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Peyton Smith added 14 points.
“Gila Ridge played with great energy tonight,” said Cibola coach Denis Ponder. “They worked hard together and deserved the victory.”
Bennett Meyer-Wills and Trey Banks led the Cibola effort with 10 and nine points, respectively.
Gila Ridge’s win avenges a 57-42 loss to the Raiders back on Dec. 14 at Cibola.
The Hawks are now 9-6 overall. Cibola is 8-6.