Gila Ridge junior John McMahen is quickly showcasing why he’s the best Yuma Union High School District boys golfer.
McMahen’s one-over par 37 helped him earn low medalist for the second consecutive event. He beat his teammate Micah Nossaman by seven shots.
“(John) has always been a solid player since he was a freshman,” Gila Ridge head coach James Kuzniak said. “And last year he took a step up. This year, you can see the work he’s put in during the offseason...It’s directly showing in the first two matches.”
McMahen powered his way through the short Cocopah golf course to help lead the Hawks (score of 175) to a victory over Kofa (210) and San Luis (233). His scoreboard displayed three birdies, three pars and three bogeys. He acknowledged his success Tuesday was provided by his driver.
He drove two par-4s and flushed a wedge to kick-in range for his three birdies.
“I’ve been really consistent with my driver and hitting a lot of fairways,” he said. “It’s fun (driving) the greens.”
Ryder Schultz (46) and Keaton Young (48) rounded out the Hawks’ low scorers Tuesday.
Kuzniak has noticed the progression by his two through five players on the team early in the season.
“They’re grinding it out,” Kuzniak said. “John’s done a good job of not letting one hole get too far away from him and I think these guys are picking up off his lead. They’re playing bogey golf, but I definitely see the improvement...The dedication is there and they’re getting better.”
Kofa’s Jentry Goforth battled through a scorching afternoon and shot a 47 to earn fourth place.
Kenneth Yeomans of San Luis fired a 51 and was the Sidewinders’ low score.
For the girls, the Gila Ridge Hawks were led by Jaymi Baker’s round of 45 and Emma Martinez’s 48. The duo helped the Hawks post a team score of 226 to give them their first sectional win of the season. Kofa, led by Charlize Anaya’s 60, finished in second with a score of 254.
San Luis did not have enough individuals to qualify in the team event.