On Dec. 1, 2022, San Luis boys soccer played in its second game of the season against Dobson on the road in Mesa, taking down the Mustangs 5-0, moving to 2-0 on the season.

Over the next 86 days, the Sidewinders won every single game they played, eventually earning a spot in the 6A State Championship Game against Perry, played at Dobson High School, the site of their second win of the season.

