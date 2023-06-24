High school football schedules for teams around the state of Arizona were released on Friday, and for the seven local Yuma teams, the prospect of contests between local opponents looks bleak for 2023.
Yuma County teams played seven contests against each other in the 2022-23 season, with Cibola leading the charge as the Raiders played three games against local opponents in Kofa, Gila Ridge and Yuma Catholic.
Other teams who played multiple games against local opponents in 2022 were Kofa, Antelope and Gila Ridge, with the Kings playing three local games, and the Rams and Hawks playing two each.
For the 2023 season, the number of contests has shrunk to just four, with only two schools playing more than one local game.
Sept. 1, Antelope vs. Kofa
Sept. 15, Kofa vs. Yuma High
Sept. 15, Cibola vs. Gila Ridge
Sept. 29, San Pasqual vs. Antelope
The only team which will not play a local opponent in 2023 is Yuma Catholic. The Shamrocks remain a 4A team after they were bounced in the 4A state quarterfinals last season. While the Shamrocks may not play any local teams, head coach Rhett Stallworth said it wasn't due to a lack of effort.
"Everyone has the opportunity to request opponents and games you want to play, but we weren't requested by anyone," Stallworth said. "We requested to put more local teams on the schedule, but those feelings weren't reciprocated."
The Shamrocks played one local team last season, Cibola, whom they beat 62-0 at home.
"At the end of they day you should want to push your kids and want to play the best teams," Stallworth added. "That's the only way to get better, but this isn't a new thing, so we've learned to expect that not everyone is going to want to schedule us."
Yuma Catholic's schedule will be increasingly difficult compared to last season, as every team they will face made the playoffs last season. Circled on the calendar is a rematch with Lake Havasu on Oct. 27, the first time the two teams will meet since the Knights took down YC 35-34, ending its season.
After a 2-8 season last year, Cibola moved down from 6A competition to 5A, and will face a competitive crop of teams included standout Paradise Valley, as well as several teams which finished with similar records last season in Dobson and North Canyon. The Raiders will also play El Centro, Imperial and Brawley for three road games in Eastern California.
"The Imperial Valley teams will be a good challenge for us at the beginning of the season," Cibola head coach Kasey Koepplin said. "Hopefully by the time we get to league play, we've seen the speed and different ways that teams are going to attack us on both sides of the ball and it's going to be something that we are ready for.
After winning its first game since 2017, Kofa will play 3A ball in 2023, its latest stop on a constant slide from 6A. The Kings have been aligned to the 3A Metro West Region, the same region in which Yuma High plays. Region opponent Paradise Honors made it the furthest of the teams in the region in last year's playoffs, getting bounced by Show Low in the quarterfinals and will certainly be a challenge for both Yuma teams.
Antelope is the only team in Yuma County to retain two local opponents on its schedule. The Rams will play San Pasqual as per usual, but trade last year's contest with Yuma High for a matchup with Kofa. Challenging contests against Tonopah Valley and Trivium Prep will come at the tail end of the season.