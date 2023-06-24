High school football schedules for teams around the state of Arizona were released on Friday, and for the seven local Yuma teams, the prospect of contests between local opponents looks bleak for 2023.

Yuma County teams played seven contests against each other in the 2022-23 season, with Cibola leading the charge as the Raiders played three games against local opponents in Kofa, Gila Ridge and Yuma Catholic. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you