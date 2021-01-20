Editor’s note: Antelope will not be included in any season previews as the Rams decided not to participate in the winter athletic season. San Pasqual also will not be included in any season previews due to not playing this winter schedule.
It was a little bit of a down year for Yuma schools in basketball last year. Only four local teams (two boys and two girls) competed in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s playoffs in 2019-20 compared to the five programs during the 2018-19 season.
Gila Ridge’s boys team was the only program to advance to the second round.
For the eighth time in nine years, the Cibola boys basketball team won the Yuma Union High School District title by winning all eight contests against local competition.
Cibola Raiders
6A Desert Southwest
Coach: Ron Bratton (6th season)
AIA opener: At Basha High Jan. 22
The lowdown: For the second straight season, the Raiders finished 12-6 in AIA and narrowly missed the AIA state playoffs.
However, the Raiders, who are aiming to make their first playoff appearance since 2016, will look like a completely new ballclub. Cibola lost seven seniors from the 2019-20 team, but did return 2019’s Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club’s all-region team member Eric Ramirez.
At 6-foot-7, Ramirez can score in a variety of fashions on the floor. He helped the Raiders become the first YUHSD team since 2008 to win the Southwest Rotary Classic in 2019.
Program history: It’s been four seasons since the Raiders have made the postseason despite their dominance against local competition.
Kofa Kings
6A Desert Southwest
Coach: Jeff Frazine (6th season)
AIA opener: Jan. 22 vs San Luis
The lowdown: The Kings will have to replace senior forward Stone Braveheart who led the team with 27.4 points per game a season ago. They’ll need to replace six other seniors from the 2019-20 team as well.
Frazine said only two seniors return, but neither were contributors last year. Alfredo Carbajal, a junior guard, is the only returning starter from last year. He was a 6A Desert SW All Region Honorable Mention as a sophomore.
“This is a young group,” Frazine said, “but they love to work and they are focused on the process of learning and improving.”
He said the factor with his team this year is getting them varsity experience and adjusted to the speed of 6A ball.
Program history: The Kofa Kings haven’t made the AIA postseason since 2011. Their best performance in the playoffs was a semifinals appearance in 2008.
San Luis Sidewinders
6A Desert Southwest
Coach: Marcus Weeks (2nd season)
AIA opener: Jan. 18 vs Willow Canyon (lost 108-14)
The lowdown: The Sidewinders are already 0-2 to start the season.
Mixed with freshman and first-year players, Weeks has a challenge to get his team ready before local competition begins.
Robert Vasquez seems to be the workhorse as he led the Sidewinders with nine points in the season opener.
Program history: Since forming a team in 2004, San Luis has never made the postseason.
Gila Ridge Hawks
5A Northwest
Coach: Joe Daily (9th season)
AIA opener: Jan. 19 vs Raymond S. Kellis (won 74-55)
The lowdown: This is one of Joe Daily’s most athletic and long teams he’s had at Gila Ridge. Led by 6-foot-6 senior guard Jamison Kay, the Hawks have a high ceiling in 2021.
“I am very excited that we are getting to play especially with the emotional rollercoaster of restarting two times, shutting down once,” Daily said. “In our 13 years of playing Varsity basketball at the Ridge, this is the toughest and deepest team we have had.”
Kay will lead the Hawks in their new 5A region after being bumped up from 4A. Daily says coaches around the state call the 5A Northwest division, ‘the region of death’, as all six teams are projected to make the playoffs.
Helping Kay this year will be CJ Wiggins and Jordan Stevens. Both players made the all-region team a year ago.
According to Daily, if the Hawks’ offense runs correctly, Wiggins should be the team’s leading scorer.
Gila Ridge also possesses some new contributors that will bring success off the bench. Amon Cox, a 6-foot-6 forward, has the ability to knock down the perimeter shot, while the Yuma Sun’s 2020 Football Defensive Player of the Year Jaheim Wilson-Jones provides a special talent that can score and rebound the basketball at a high level.
The strength of the Hawks this year is their seven seniors and the chemistry they’ve created on the hardwood. They’ll need to use that if Daily wants to achieve his lofty expectations for his club.
“Our goal this season is to win this region and make a final four run in the 5A playoffs,” he said, “but realistically, I am more curious to see if we can compete with the best in the State? Is Yuma (Gila Ridge) basketball good enough? We are going to go with everything we got to prove that we can.”
Program history: The Hawks made it to the second round of the AIA playoffs in the 2019-20 season. Just their second all-time appearance in the postseason.
Yuma High Criminals
4A Southwest
Coach: Curt Weber (4th season)
AIA opener: Jan. 21 vs. Gila Ridge
The lowdown: The Criminals, who won just four games last year, return a majority of their lineup after losing just two seniors. Yuma High is going to rely on point guard Alex Mosqueda’s athleticism on both ends of the floor.
Program history: Yuma High has failed to make the playoffs since their 2009 quarterfinals run.
Yuma Catholic Shamrocks
3A West
Coach: Bret Felsenthal (3rd season)
AIA opener: Jan. 20 vs San Tan Charter
The lowdown: In Felsenthal’s second season, the Shamrocks posted their first losing season since 2017-18. However, with seven returning players and by adding a senior transfer, the Shamrocks have high expectations in 2021.
“I believe that we should be the favorites to win our region this year and can compete with any 3A team in the state this year,” Felsnethal said. “So, my expectations are high for this group.”
Will Hunt, Adrian Perez and Zach Grober are several key contributors from years past that will lead the Shamrocks.
Felsenthal calls Hunt his best offensive player.
“He’s someone who shoots the ball really well and who I expect to lead us in scoring.”
Amin Hines, the 6-foot-2 transfer from New Jersey, will oversee the starting point guard duties.
“Hines is a guy that possesses great size and athleticism, with a knack for attacking the hoop and being able to create for others,” Felsenthal said.
Felsenthal says the experience and size across the board will be the difference in 2021.
Program history: The Shamrocks have appeared in the postseason eight of the previous nine seasons and have made the semifinals twice in school history.