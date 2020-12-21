There is no doubt Rori Martinez is the best volleyball player in Yuma.
As a leader and captain, the senior hitter helped the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks advance to the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s state playoffs in consecutive years.
It’s also the second straight year Martinez earned the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club’s Volleyball Player of the Year.
“All my hard work has paid off,” Martinez said. “It’s crazy. I was in the gym, I was at the sand courts and I did everything in my power to win this again.”
At 6-feet tall, Martinez’s presence around the net certainly factored into the Shamrocks’ success in 2020 and helped YC reach the AIA state playoffs for the 9th time in school history.
In her final year in the gold and blue, Martinez racked up 212 kills, 105 digs, 36 aces and 14 blocks.
Martinez was a player the Shamrocks could trust at any moment on the court.
“It’s definitely a benefit having someone who has the athleticism and ability to take care of the ball for us like that and someone we can rely on,” Williamson said. “We know she’ll work hard, push herself and push her teammates.”
Williamson noticed the major improvements Martinez made during the offseason.
“She was in the weight room and we practiced all summer,” she said. “I saw her vertical and speed improve and with the lifting of the weights, she generated a stronger swing. All of that helped her this year.”
The goal for Martinez was to bring home a state championship her senior year, but the Shamrocks were bounced in the first round of the playoffs.
However, the strides YC made with Martinez leading the team were impressive. Her mother, coach Williamson, produced two below .500 seasons before Martinez took the reins on the court.
“We were able to win our region this year,” Martinez said. “And that’s one of my biggest accomplishments so far while playing volleyball. Winning player of the year (twice) as well, but it meant a lot to me and my team.”
Not only will Martinez no longer have the opportunity to play for her mom, her little sister Rian is a sophomore on the Shamrocks’ volleyball team.
The two siblings – with their height at the net – made opponents second guess themselves hitting in their direction.
“Not being able to play with my sister again,” Martinez said on what she’ll miss the most. “It’s tough. It’ll always be a good memory.”
With Martinez departing, Williamson noted it’s going to be a challenge to fill the shoes of a player of her abilities in 2021.
“We’re going to need our sophomores to step up,” Williamson said. “We have Reese (Sellers) and some others that are going to help us out.”
While the Shamrocks will need to find a replacement for Martinez, the outside hitter will be taking her talents to Park University in Gilbert.
The Pirates participate in the NAIA Division.
Martinez mentioned Park’s head coach Michael Talamantes attended a few games and loved what he saw.
Once Martinez visited the campus, she knew it was the school for her. She’ll also have the opportunity to play sand volleyball.
Her favorite part of attending school for athletics.
“Being able to say I played college volleyball,” she said. “That’s cool.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.