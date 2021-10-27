“The House” has been home sweet home for the Arizona Western Matadors this season.
Wednesday’s volleyball duel between AWC and Scottsdale featured the top-two programs in the ACCAC. And the Matadors remain at the top of the conference standings with a convincing four-set victory over the Artichokes by the scores of 21-25, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-11.
The Matadors (16-2, 10-2 ACCAC) overcame a sluggish first set ending before rattling off three straight set victories to improve to 9-1 at home this year – including 7-0 in conference play.
“The girls love to play here,” AWC head coach Lorayne Chandler said. “They love the support of the fans and it’s just nice to play on your home court.”
It was a collective effort in the four-set victory over the Artichokes (15-5, 10-4). Tylor Iosua – who earned a starting spot tonight during sophomore night – sizzled in her extended playing time. Iosua nearly set a season-high in kills with 12 and eclipsed the double-digit mark for just the third time this season and the first time since Sept. 15.
“No one played good in that first set,” Chandler admitted. “But she turned it on and I was really happy to see that.”
And even when Iosua had a few hiccups defensively, her bubbly personality kept her engaged offensively.
“She’s one of our three captains,” Chandler said. “And that’s why because she does everything calm, cool and collected.”
Scottdale entered the match as the top-ranked team blocking shots at the net. The Artichokes rejected shots all night, but essentially had no answer for Iosua and her ferocious hits. Whether she overpowered defenders or found the soft spots in the defense, the Artichokes couldn’t contain the Matadors’ emerging outside weapon.
“Blocking, as much as it’s an important part of the game, it’s not,” Chandler quipped. “The kills and passing well is where the effect of the game is.”
Four different Matadors – including Iosua – reached double-digit kills in the win. Daniel Jiminez whistled 11 kills, while Montano and Pamela Durazo each collected 10.
Following three heavily-contested sets, the Matadors poured it on the Artichokes in the fourth and final set. Clinching the previous two sets by a combined five points, all the momentum resided with the Matadors and their aggressive offensively allowed AWC to control Scottsdale late.
“The momentum helped for sure,” Chandler said. “And our serving got a little more aggressive … I think that made a big difference for us.”
AWC’s victory moved the Matadors one game closer to a conference championship and secured home-court advantage for the NJCAA Region I playoff game next Wednesday night. The Matadors’ opponent remains to be determined. Yet, the postseason implications weren’t discussed before the game.
“(This win) is huge,” Chandler said. “But we didn’t spend a whole lot of time explaining the ins and outs to the girls. We just let them know we need to win out. I’m not sure they were even thinking about that.”