Mesa del Sol will host a 2-Person “End of Summer” Scramble Saturday, September 18. Mixed, Women’s and Men’s Flights. Maximum stroke spread of 8. Players must have a USGA handicap to compete for net prizes. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Carl Fritz and Larry Garrett won gross. Loren Schwartz and Rollie Harris were the net winners. Linda McLaughlin, Brian Healy, Terry Longworth and Roger Sprague were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble, Bud Hammond, John Scott and Bob Lauer won with a 35.
In the Monday Quota League at Mesa del Sol, Sam Samples won with 1.00 point. Marily Cotter was second at .058 and Bob Winlsow was third at .016 points. In Al’s Picks, Marilyn Cotter took first with Steve Parrish, Dale Balmer and Wayne Winslow all tying for second.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League, Crumble Zach and John Boehler won net with a 32. Mike Daily and Denney McKay were second at 33. Todd Birney and Dan Tortolano were third at 33. Mike Sharp and Joe Kapugia won gross with a 35. Denney McKay is leading the summer point race. It is yet to be seen if he can build up a big enough lead before he has to go back to work.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League 2 Person Scotch Doubles Format, Tim Segrest and James Kirby won gross with an 81. Warren Winslow and Don Reaksecker won net with a 69.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight Best Ball, Gabe Ortiz and John Boehler won net with a 32. Marty Tovaas and Jonathan Kennedy were second at 33. Mike Daily and Denney McKay tied Natasha Heredia and Zach Boehler for third at 34. Gary Golembiski and James Kirby won gross with a 33.
Upcoming Events
Saturday, September 18: End of Summer Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com
Saturday, September 25: Yuma Foothills Rotary 6th Annual Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol. 4-Person scramble. Contact Dit at dietmarus@yahoo.com.
Saturday, October 2: Desert Hills Men’s Golf Association at Mesa del Sol. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
Saturday, October 21 thru 24: 68th Annual Yuma Best Ball at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact Josh in the golf shop.
Saturday, October 30: 48th Annual Elks Invitational at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Details to follow.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.