Mesa del Sol will host a 4-person shamble Saturday, August 21. Proceeds go to the Gila Ridge High School Girls and Boys golf teams. Sign up in golf shop or contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Art McLaughlin and John Cullen won gross. Johnny Campbell and Linda McLaughlin were the net winners. Brian Healy, Rollie Harris, Jim Kerlee and Bobbi Bellusci were on the winning team.
In the Monday Quota league at Mesa del Sol, Chuck Mcguffie won with 5.23 points. Martha Reaksecker was second at 3.34 and Steve Parrish third at 2.70. In Al’s Picks Dale Balmer took first with Tim Segrest second and Jack Parker third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League best ball, Andrue Jimenez and Mike Havens won net with a 33. Logan Estes and Matt Brewer were second at 34. Denney McKay and Mike Daily won gross with a 39. Andrue Jimenez took over the lead in the Summer points race.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League 2-person net best ball, Dale Balmer and Francisco Ybarra won the first flight with a 65. Marilyn Cotter and Tim Segrest won the second flight with a 63.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight Shamble, Mark Leeds and Arlen Ritter repeated to win low net with a 28. Jonathan Kennedy and Andrue Jimenez were second at 29. Katy Vosler and Ernie Jimenez won gross with a 32.
Upcoming Events
Saturday, September 11: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Best Ball. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
Saturday, September 25: Yuma Foothills Rotary 6th Annual Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol. 4-Person scramble. Contact Dit at dietmarus@yahoo.com.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.