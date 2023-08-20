Jessica Chase won the Mesa del Sol Ladies Night short game contest with 8 inside the leather chip shots. Events are held each Thursday with varying formats, clinic topics and food and beverage specials. This Thursday Rich Walton will teach on proper alignment for full swing shots.

In the Las Barrancas Silver League Art McLaughlin, John Cullen and Mardy Clark won gross. Ted Mittendorf, Johnny Chambell and Dennis Wagner were the net winners. Cliff Couse, Toby Wilson, Rollie Harris and Lee Estes were on the winning team.

