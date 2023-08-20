Jessica Chase won the Mesa del Sol Ladies Night short game contest with 8 inside the leather chip shots. Events are held each Thursday with varying formats, clinic topics and food and beverage specials. This Thursday Rich Walton will teach on proper alignment for full swing shots.
In the Las Barrancas Silver League Art McLaughlin, John Cullen and Mardy Clark won gross. Ted Mittendorf, Johnny Chambell and Dennis Wagner were the net winners. Cliff Couse, Toby Wilson, Rollie Harris and Lee Estes were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol Diana Bird, Jim Fitch, Mary Nelson and Wayne Winslow won with a 38. Three teams tied one shot back at 39.
In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol Steve Gallego was a repeat winner with 6.79 points. Dale Balmer was second at 5.88 and Steve Parrish was third with 5.17 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Don Reaksecker won with Hank Browning second and Jerry Olson third. Steve Parrish was once again the winning pick.
In the Open Group at Mesa del Sol 4-Person Scramble Garry Sletten, Ann Weber, Bob Lauer and Shannon Mason won with a 20 under par 52. Cliff Weber, Jerry Olson, Wayne Winslow and Dale Balmer were second at 55.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League Designated Driver Scramble Mike Niemi and Dennis Ferdig won with a net 30. Lars Brandt and Mike Schug won gross with a 34. In the Friday Open Twilight Quota Scramble Mike Daily and Chef Jimenez won gross with a 34. Denney McKay and Lance Pangerl were the net winners at 34 in a scorecard playoff versus Jessica Chase and Samantha Springer after Springer and Chase suffered a tactical error on their final hole.
Hole in One: Congratulations to Art McLaughlin for his Ace on the 7th hole at Las Barrancas.
Saturday, August 26th: Gila Ridge Golf Team Boosters Shamble at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Saturday, September 9: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble. Contact the golf shop.
Saturday, September 9: Hooters Charity Scramble for Bridget’s Gift and Breast Cancer Awareness at Mesa del Sol. Contact David at hootersyuma@restam.com.
Saturday, September 21: End of Summer 4-Person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Saturday, September 30: Yuma Foothills Rotary 8 th Annual Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
If you would like your event listed in this column please send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.