In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, John Cullen and Brian Healy won gross. Dennis Bucklew and Jack Joseph were the net winners. Bobbi Bellusci, Dave Paulson, Larry Garrett and Art McLaughlin were on the winning team.
In the Moose League scramble on August 10, John Scott, Bob Ewers, Chuck Holland and Bob Lauer won with a 34. On August 17 the team of Shirley Patterson, Bob Ewers, Sonny Strickland and Bob Lauer won, also with a 34.
In the Monday Quota league at Mesa del Sol, Steve Parrish won with 8.89 points. Chris Kahl was second at 6.41 and Connie Donner third at 4.34. In Al’s Picks Rod Donner took first with Hank Browning second and Wayne Winslow third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League best bal,l Jim Allen and Bob Ricker won net with a 30. Mike Daily and Denney McKay were second at 31. Andy Rico and Ernie Jimenez won gross with a 34. Allen and Ricker leapt into a tie for the summer point race.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League 3-person, 3-worst hole event, Jerry Timm, Dale Balmer and Don Reaksecker won with 181. Mike Bedoya, Rod Donner and Hank Browning were second at 172.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight Shamble, Jim Wright and Brad Grosse won in a scorecard playoff with a 32. The teams of Arlen Ritter and Mark Leeds, Dan Tortolano and Denney McKay and Zach Boehler and Natasha Heredia tied for 2nd. Sam Springer and Ernie Jimenez won gross with a 37.
Upcoming Events
Saturday, September 11: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Best Ball. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
Saturday, September 18: End of Summer Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Details to be determined.
Saturday, September 25: Yuma Foothills Rotary 6th Annual Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol. 4-Person scramble. Contact Dit at dietmarus@yahoo.com.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.