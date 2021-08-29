In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Jack Joseph shot a 74 to win low gross. John Cullen was second, one stroke back at 75. Dennis Bucklew and Roger Sprague were the net winners. Larry Garrett, Jim Nielsen, Wayne Gerkin and Mike Costello were on the winning team.
In the Moose League scramble, Jim Fitch, Bob Ewers, Sonny Strickland and Evelyn Pribble won with an even par 36.
In the Monday Quota league at Mesa del Sol, Jack Parker won with 6.31 points. Natasha Heredia was second at 3.77 and Rod Donner third at 3.39. In Al’s Picks Dale Balmer took first with Bob Winslow second and Jack Parker third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League Crumble, Dan Tortolano and Todd Birney won net with a 33. John and Zach Boehler were second at 32. Mike Havens and Andrue Jimenez were third at 35. Mike Daily and Denney McKay won gross with a 37. Denney McKay gained a slight lead over Jim Allen and Bob Ricker in the summer point race.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League individual play, flight gross winners were David Givens (77), Wayne Winslow (78) and David Lloyd (89). Flight net winners were Steve Parrish (72), Larry Colao (71) and Tim Segrest (66).
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight Best Ball, four teams tied at 30. They were Marie Barchus and Samantha Springer, Brad Grosse and Glenn Matthews, Mark and Nolan Ford, and Denney McKay and Mike Daily. Mark Leeds and Arlen Ritter won gross with a 35.
Upcoming Events
Saturday, September 11: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Best Ball. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
Saturday, September 18: End of Summer Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Details to be determined.
Saturday, September 25: Yuma Foothills Rotary 6th Annual Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol. 4-Person scramble. Contact Dit at dietmarus@yahoo.com.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.