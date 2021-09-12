Mesa del Sol will host a 2-Person “End of Summer” Scramble Saturday, September 18. Mixed, Women’s and Men’s Flights. Maximum stroke spread of 8. Players must have a USGA handicap to compete for net prizes. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Brian Healy and Carl Fritz won gross. Linda McLaughlin and Bob Millenor were the net winners. Art McLaughlin, Rollie Harris, Johnny Chambell and Larry Lickfelt were on the winning team.
In the Monday Quota League at Mesa del Sol Don Reckseaker won with 6.41 points. Dave Lloyd was second at 5.34 and Dale Balmer was third at 3.26 points. In Al’s Picks Jack Parker took first with Steve Parrish and Mike Celentano tied for second.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League 4 Quota Scramble John and Zach Boehler continued their recent hot streak to win low gross with a 32. Mike Daily and Denney McKay won the net with a 31. Bob Ricker and Jim Allen tied Brandon Cushman and Ernie Jimenez for second at 32. Denney McKay is still leading the summer point race.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League Cha-Cha-Cha Format Marlyn Cotter and Dave Givens took first. Once again Marilyn organized, paired and scored the event. She was also the rules committee, handicap chair and may have performed the blind draw. Tim Segrest, Lola Stone and Steve Parrish were second. Garry Sletten, Dale Balmer and Harry McKemy were third.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight Best Ball Jeanette Heredia’s daughter and Zach Boehler won the net with a 29. Jim Wright and Brad Grosse won gross with a 33.
Hole-in-One
Hank Browning scored his second ace of the summer with a Hole-in-One on the 5th at Mesa del Sol. Congratulations Hank.
Upcoming Events
Saturday, September 18: End of Summer Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com
Saturday, September 25: Yuma Foothills Rotary 6th Annual Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol. 4-Person scramble. Contact Dit at dietmarus@yahoo.com.
Saturday, October 2: Desert Hills Men’s Golf Association at Mesa del Sol. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
Saturday, October 21 thru 24: 68th Annual Yuma Best Ball at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact Josh in the golf shop.
Saturday, October 30: 48th Annual Elks Invitational at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Details to follow.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.