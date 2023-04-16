George McCallister won the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Club Championship with a 36-hole score of 151. Carlos Gallegos was second at 153. Jay Henderson won the Low Net, with Roy Browning second net. Dave Sellers won the Senior Division with a 154. Steve Stechman was Low Net.

In the Desert Hills Ladies League Donna Lalonde took first with Cathy Francis second and Zee Little third. Diane Comeau won low net, with Cindy Florez second and Karen Gallagher third.

