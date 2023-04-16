George McCallister won the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Club Championship with a 36-hole score of 151. Carlos Gallegos was second at 153. Jay Henderson won the Low Net, with Roy Browning second net. Dave Sellers won the Senior Division with a 154. Steve Stechman was Low Net.
In the Desert Hills Ladies League Donna Lalonde took first with Cathy Francis second and Zee Little third. Diane Comeau won low net, with Cindy Florez second and Karen Gallagher third.
In the Las Barrancas Silver League play the first week of April Mark Stoner, Royd Fettig and Art McLaughlin won gross. Gary Hill Doug Anderson and Jack Joseph were the net winners. Carl Fritz, Tim Weir, Allen Aaberg and Dennis Stiles were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Mark Stoner and Tony Hammons won gross. Mike Costello and Dan Moore were the net winners. Larry Garrett, Ted Mittendorf, Will Young and Marco Viloria were on the winning team. This week in the Silver League Frank Russell, John Cullen and Art McLaughlin won gross. Linda Murphy, Dave Aaberg and Tim Weir were the net winners. Allan Aaberg, Rollie Harris, Will Young and Conrad Eisenach were on the winning team. In the Copper League Mardy Clark and Larry Garrett won gross. Chuck McGuffie and Art McLaughlin were the net winners. Royd Fettig, Mark Hammons, Cliff Couse and Carl Fritz were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Men’s League the first week of April Frank Russell, John Cullen and Pat Dallabeta won gross. Dennis Seamons, Mike Vanatta and Warren Drake were the net winners. Mike Costello, Butch Robideau, Pierre Bissett and Bob Wierzbieki were on the winning team. This week John Cullen, Rollie Harris and Michael Costello won gross. John Martin, Tim Weir and Mike Vanatta were the net winners. Dave Aaberg, Lee Estes, Martin Ollsson and Bob Wierzbiecki were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble Deb Passino, Bill Johnson, Randy Light and Bob Lauer won with a 65. Carol Johnson, Donna Brown, Greg Edwards and Randy Stickles were second with Jim Fitch, Diana Bird, Jim Flood and Tim Sokolik third.
In the Can Am 3 net best ball league at Mesa del Sol on the April 3rd Ken King, Matt Whittaker, Garry Sletten and Brad Rohloff won with 72 points. Clifford Weber, Mike Mikkola, Jerry Timm and Terry Matthews were second with 70 points. On the 10th Ray Throckmorton, George Alcorn, Hank Browning and Mike Mikkola won with 68 points. Jack Parker, Dale Balmer and Don Reaksecker were second with 64 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol April 5th Cheryl Mikkola took first place. Brad Rohloff was second and Sherrie Rohloff third. On April 12th Ann Weber took first place. Jerry Olson was second and Steve Parrish third.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Mutt & Jeff event flight gross winners were Marci Brock, Phyllis Mashburn and Darla Peterson. Flight net winners were Shannon Mason, Muriel Scott and Cookie Little.
Hole in One: Congratulations to Allen Aaberg for his Ace on the 12th hole at Las Barrancas.
• May 6: TRAX for Homeless Veterans Housing Scramble. Contact Robert Archiable at 928.750.1369.
• May 19: Inaugural Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #24 Foundation Golf Tournament at Desert Hills. Contact Tom Linville at 928.246.1779 or fop.yuma.president@fop.net.
• May 27 thru 29: 2023 Men’s Yuma City Championship at Desert Hills. Contact the golf shop for entry forms.