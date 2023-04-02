Gabe Plaza won the 2023 Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship with a 36-hole score of 12 under par 132. Flight gross winners were Bentley Nakasawa (134), Mike Pancrazi (151), Rudy Olivas (164), Ricardo Cervantes (165) and Hobo Amick (177). Felipe Aragon won the Net Championship with a 137. Flight net winners were Shawn McKeown, Joseph Salazar, Dave Maehling, Andy Hovanec and Ron Wagner.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Dorothy Gartner and Loretta Schneider won gross. Maribeth Evens and Reta Boechler were the net winners. Tammy Dyer, Laurie Russell, Dawn Diamond and Linda McLaughlin were on the winning team. In the Silver League Larry Garrett, Frank Russell and Gary Sather won gross. Chris Hagen, Jerry Roberts and Jim Kerlee were the net winners. Art McLaughlin, Linda Murphy, Dennis Stiles and Jim Nielsen were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Mark Stoner and Royd Fettig won gross. Will Young and Dan Moore were the net winners. Cliff Couse, Hubert Gartner, Jim Kerlee and Marco Viloria were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Lucy Skjegstad and Loretta Schneider won gross. Judy Clavier and Bobbi Bellusci were the net winners. Mabel Kampstra, Erma Lustgraft, Maggie Lee and Laurie Russell were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Ken Dehart, Lee Estes and Frank Russell won gross.
Mike Bowen, JJ Urbin and Darryl Dupuis were the net winners. Bryan Boechler, Bill Davenport, Ben Ruybal and Tim Carstensen were on the winning team.
In the Can Am 3 net best ball league at Mesa del Sol Geoff Wenbourne, Bill Pearson, Tom McFarland and Terry Matthews won with 64 points. Ron Stirler, Ken McNeal and Steve Parrish were second at 62. Garry Davidson, Mike Celantano, Tom Bonnah and Ken Givens were third also with 62 Points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Gina White won first place. Cliff Weber was second, Cheryl Mikkola third and Brad Rohloff fourth. Everyone picked Mike Mikkola and they were glad he played.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club event flight points winners were Selma Cusick, Linda Scott, Ann Weber and Candice Woyak.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association 2-man best ball flight gross winners Harry McKemy with Bruce McKinney (70) and Paul Follett with Tom McFarland (77). Flight net winners were Ken McNeal with Art Scott (64) and Ken King with Dick Birkby (62).
April 14 & 15: 38 th Annual P.K. Hodges Hospice of Yuma Scramble at Yuma Golf & Country Club and Mesa del Sol. Contact amunoz@hospiceofyuma.com.
May 6: TRAX for Homeless Veterans Housing Scramble. Contact Robert Archiable at 928.750.1369.