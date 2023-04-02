Gabe Plaza won the 2023 Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship with a 36-hole score of 12 under par 132. Flight gross winners were Bentley Nakasawa (134), Mike Pancrazi (151), Rudy Olivas (164), Ricardo Cervantes (165) and Hobo Amick (177). Felipe Aragon won the Net Championship with a 137. Flight net winners were Shawn McKeown, Joseph Salazar, Dave Maehling, Andy Hovanec and Ron Wagner.

In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Dorothy Gartner and Loretta Schneider won gross. Maribeth Evens and Reta Boechler were the net winners. Tammy Dyer, Laurie Russell, Dawn Diamond and Linda McLaughlin were on the winning team. In the Silver League Larry Garrett, Frank Russell and Gary Sather won gross. Chris Hagen, Jerry Roberts and Jim Kerlee were the net winners. Art McLaughlin, Linda Murphy, Dennis Stiles and Jim Nielsen were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Mark Stoner and Royd Fettig won gross. Will Young and Dan Moore were the net winners. Cliff Couse, Hubert Gartner, Jim Kerlee and Marco Viloria were on the winning team.

