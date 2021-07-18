In the Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble Tark Rush and Sean Toomey shot a 58 to win low net in a scorecard playoff. David Echols and J. Jones were second. Edgar Guzman and Gabe Plaza shot a 62 to win the gross side.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Larry Garrett and Brian Healy won gross. Ken Kingston and Wayne Fisher were the net winners. Johnny Campbell, Terry Longworth, Gary Kuehl and Hank Gray were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol Shirley Patterson, Sonny Strickland, Juan Batista and Frank Domantay won with a 34. Bud Hammond, Diana Bird, Peggy Quinn and Ken Rose were second at 37.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota League In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight net combined total format the father and son team of Marc and Justus Myers won low net with a 69. Another father and son team Ernie and Andrue Jimenez were second with 77.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League in a 3-person scramble Tim Segrest, David Lloyd and Dale Balmer won with a 10 under par 61. Robin Chaffin, Jack Parker and Don Reaksecker were second at 62.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight Chapman Brad Grosse and Jim Wright won low net with a 31 in a scorecard playoff. Justus and Marc Myers were second, also at 31. Mark Leeds and Arlen Ritter were third with a 32. Denney McKay and Gary Golembiski won low gross with a 34.
