In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Frank Russell, Carl Fritz and Rollie Harris won gross. Bob Lecorchick, Mike Barrett and Larry Lickfelt were the net winners. John Newberry, Dennis Stiles, Butch Robideau and Gary Kempf were on the winning team. In the Copper League Mark Stoner and Carl Fritz won gross. Art McLaughlin and Dennis Bucklew were the net winners. Brian Healy, Frank Russell, Mike Costello and Mark Hammons were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league Loretta Schneider and Laurie Russell won gross. Dawn Diamond and Betsy Williams were the net winners. Dona Laidlaw, Linda Murphy, Deb Passino and Maggie Lee were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, David Richelderfer and Rollie Harris won gross. John Wressell, Larry Lee and Pat Mathieu were the net winners. Phil Smith, Doug Anderson, Fred Fortin and Jim Hartley were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol Tom Mozley, Brad Rohloff, Jack Parker and George Alcorn took first with 63 points. Bill Slade, Cliff Weber, Chris Althof and Don Reaksecker were second at 61. Jim Pederson, Ray Butler, Mike Mikkola and Ken Givens were third at 58 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Marilyn Cotter took first. Jerry Olson was second, with Steve Parrish third and Ann Weber fourth. In Krogman’s Follies at Mesa del Sol Bill Dowding, Dave Henager and Dale Smith won with 74 points. Wayne Gunion, Ken McNeal and Ray Butler were second with 65 points. Sam Samples, Tom McFarland, Larry Colao and Brad Rohloff were third with 60 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League designated driver scramble Todd Birney and Kris Sockwell won with a net 27. Trevor Hamner and Gary Golembiski were second at 29. Terry Matthews and Jimmy Wright won low gross with a 31. Trevor Hamner leads the Spring Season Points Race. Next week’s event is a designated driver scramble.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies League 1-4 and 14-18 format the gross flight winners were Cathy Francis, Marilyn Cotter and Dona Conzelman. Net flight winners were Shannon Mason, Laura Hilsenteger and Corina Birney.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League 2 of 4 best ball the team of Mike Brick, Don Kruse, Randy Stickles and Tom McIntire won with a 20 under par 124. Dave Henager, Wayne Gunion, Selma Cusick and Ray Butler were second at 125. Mike Bedoya, Jack Parker, Dave Doherty and Bill Dowding were third at 127.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday mixed twilight league Mark and Nolan Ford won low net with a 29. Arlen Ritter and Mark Leeds were second at 30. David Gregory and Fidel Flores won low gross with a 32.
Hole in Ones: Congratulations to Dwight Raley for his Ace on #5 at Mesa del Sol using an 8 iron from 134 yards.
Upcoming Events:
May 15: Bridget’s Gift Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact bggolftourney@yahoo.com.
May 22: Yuma Rod and Gun Club at Mesa del Sol. Contact yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com.