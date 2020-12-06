In the Moose league scramble at Mesa del Sol John Dogester, Jim Ross, Jim Flood and Chuck Holland won with a 55. Bud Hammon, Frank Domantay, Rhonda Gray were second at 58.
In the Can Am Men’s league at Mesa del Sol Gord Little, Matthew Whittaker, Jerry Olson and Joe Paden took first with 60 points. Ray Butler, Don Reaksecker, Ray Throckmorton and Tom McFarland tied for second with Terry Matthews, Hank Browning and Jack Parker at 58 points.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league Loretta Schneider and Laurie Russell won gross. Bobbi Bellusci and Maribeth Evens were the net winners. In the Silver league Art McLaughlin, Frank Russell and John Gaskins won gross. Linda McLaughlin, Bobbi Bellusci and Dan Moore were the net winners. Bob Lecorchick, Rollie Harris, Steve Strahm and Jim McBride were on the winning team. In the Copper league Brian Healy and Carl Fritz won gross. Larry Villa and Dan Moore were the net winners. Frankie Allen, Gary Slather, Hubert Gartner and Gene Reynolds were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league Loretta Schneider and Alice Macht won gross. Dona Laidlaw and Laurie Gsell were the net winners. Maribeth Evens, Deb Passino, Chris Tasted and Betsy Williams were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Mike Costello, Frank Russell and Rollie Harris won gross. Butch Ritten, Dennis Reddick and Erny Tuokko were the net winners. Ted Walker, Pat Dallabetta, Dennis Wagner and Mike Dupuis were on the winning team.
In the Foothill’s Par 3 Women’s league Deb Passino, Dona Laidlaw and Pat Gardner won gross. Valerie Jensen, Charlene Krasselt and Phyllis Tolva were the net winners. Elaine Corbet, Judy Zauner, Fae Baker and Wilma George were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Darryl Dupuis, Rob Grause and David Richelderfer won gross. Mike Dupuis, Earl Holtkamp and Al Weeden were the net winners. Tom Mix, Bob Campagna, Dirk Gleysteen and Doug Zimmerman were on the winning team.
In Krogman’s Follies at Mesa del Sol Gord Little, Ray Butler, Larry Colao and Tom McFarland won with 62 points. Bert Scott, Matt Whittaker, Fred Hancewiecz and Wayne Gunion were second with 59. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Hank Browning won first, Maurice Thom second, David Lloyd third and Steve Parrish fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies’ league Eenie Meenie format gross flight winners were Shannon Mason, Lola Stone and Phyllis Mashburn. Net flight winners were Cheryl Mikkola, Betty Szmyrko and Dona Conzelman.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s individual stroke play gross flight winners were Steve Martin, Randy Stickles, Maurice Thom and Michael Brick. Net flight winners were Steve Parrish, Jim Derby, Pinky Throckmorton and Jerry Timm.
Upcoming Events:
December 12: 2-Person Shamble, contact paul@stratis golf.com
December 13: 6th Annual Desert Hills Junior Golf Benefit Skins Game, call 373-5220 to sign up.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.