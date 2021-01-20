It was a little bit of a down year for Yuma schools in basketball last year. Only four local teams (two boys and two girls) competed in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s playoffs in 2019-20 compared to the five programs the 2018-19 season.
Yuma Catholic’s girls was the only program to advance to the second round.
The Cibola girls basketball team clinched their 12th district championship in 13 years, going 8-0 against local teams.
Cibola Raiders
6A Desert Southwest
Coach: Anthony Gerg (6th season)
AIA opener: Jan. 22 vs Basha High School
The lowdown: The Raiders have been the most successful girls basketball program in YUHSD and Gerg calls his 2021 roster the deepest he’s had at Cibola.
With all the returning talent, Gerg has lofty expectations for his Raiders.
“Our goals this season are to win the region, go undefeated in Yuma, make the playoffs and make it to the semi-finals in the state tournament,” he said. “We have a lot of production returning from last year’s team.”
The Raiders retain their top six scorers from a season ago. Led by Ariana Luera, Quinn Thompson and several other four-year players, the Raiders are leaning on chemistry to propel them to another postseason berth.
“I believe our defense will be the key this season and let our defense lead to our offense,” Gerg said. “If they can play as a team and have that team first mentality, they have a chance to be pretty good.”
Program history: The Raiders have made it to the AIA postseason in 12 of the last 13 years, including four times under Gerg. Cibola’s never made it past the quarterfinals outside of a state championship appearance in 1992.
Kofa Kings
6A Desert Southwest
Coach: Karl Pope (3rd season)
AIA opener: Jan. 22 vs San Luis
The lowdown: The Kings are eyeing to improve after a four-win season a year ago and bounce back after losing 10 of their 11 final games. Kofa loses their two top scorers from 2019-20 and will rely on Sydney Gastelo for production on the offensive end of the court.
Program history: Kofa hasn’t made the AIA playoffs since 2010 and have appeared in just two quarterfinal games.
San Luis Sidewinders
6A Desert Southwest
Coach: Carlos Ambriz (12th season)
AIA opener: Jan. 18 vs Willow Canyon (lost 67-4)
The lowdown: The Sidewinders already hold an 0-2 record to start the season, but will lean on senior point guard Frida Peralta this year. As a junior, Peralta scored in double-figures 11 times and helped San Luis tie a program record with 6A AIA wins.
Program history: Since creating a team in 2004, the Sidewinders have never appeared in the AIA postseason.
Gila Ridge Hawks
5A Northwest
Coach: Lindsay Martin (1st season)
AIA opener: Jan. 19 vs Raymond S. Kellis (won 39-35)
The lowdown: The team is led by senior guard Molly Sims. She’s already displayed her talents as she helped the Hawks defeat Raymond S. Kellis in the season opener.
Molly Fain and Felicity DeCoarse will be two other key contributors for Gila Ridge.
“I expect the girls to surprise everyone this season,” Martin said. “They have chemistry and no matter what was thrown at them when it came to covid, they adapted to it and knew they can only control the controllables.”
After missing the state playoffs for the first time since 2014 last year, the Hawks are going to rely on their 3-2 zone defense to transition defense into offense.
Program history: Gila Ridge has made the AIA postseason seven times in program history, but have never made it past the opening round.
Yuma High Criminals
4A Southwest
Coach: Shawn Jones (2nd season)
AIA opener: Jan. 21 at Gila Ridge
The lowdown: Shawn Jones looks to continue to rebuild this Criminals basketball program, a school that has lost 65 straight AIA contests. The goal is to improve every game.
“This is a unique season for preparing to compete,” Jones said. “Our goal is to stay healthy and play at a highly competitive level each game we play. Our team expectation is to compete every time we take the floor and have fun playing the game.”
Jones says junior forward Kamariah Hawkins, senior guard Marianna Sheppard and sophomore guard Aylssa Franco are the players to watch this year.
Program history: Mentioned earlier, this is a program that’s lost 65 straight AIA games and haven’t made the postseason since 2003.
Yuma Catholic Shamrocks
3A West
Coach: Bob McGalliard (11th season)
AIA opener: Jan. 22 at Scottsdale Christian
The lowdown: Yuma Catholic returns plenty of talent from last season’s team. Led by Rori Martinez and Kylie Meerchaum, the Shamrocks have plenty of experience to lean on in 2021.
“Rori is a two way player,” McGalliard said. “defensively she can lock down the opponent’s best wing scorer and offensively she can score from the perimeter with a smooth midrange game or take her defender on the block and score with her post up game.”
McGalliard says Meerchaum’s determination and versatility only benefits his team.
“Having Kylie in the game is like having a coach on the floor her stats won’t wow you but her play will,” he added.
Izzy Torok, Reese Sellers and Rian Martinez will also be contributing pieces for YC.
Program history: The Shamrocks have competed in the postseason in five consecutive years, including four times advancing to the second round. YC’s appeared in the quarterfinals once back in 2004.