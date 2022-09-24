YUMA, Ariz. – The No. 8 ranked Arizona Western Matadors men’s soccer team (9-1, 5-0) won their eighth straight game, beating Chandler-Gilbert (2-7, 0-5) 8-0 on Saturday afternoon in Chandler, Ariz.
The Matadors used a five-goal first half to run away from the Coyotes early, opening the scoring in the 11th minute thanks to a Terry Makedika goal, his sixth of the season, putting the Matadors in front 1-0.
Luis Ortner added to the lead in the 14th minute before scoring again seven minutes later, building the Matadors’ lead up to 3-0 with his two goals.
Osvaldo Fuentes scored the Matadors’ fourth goal in the 34th minute before Peter Yaro added the fifth goal of the half with five minutes remaining before the intermission.
Logan Allard found the back of the net just two minutes into the second half to push the lead to 6-0. Alvaro Hormigos scored twice to cap the scoring for the Matadors.
Arizona Western returns home on Saturday, October 1 when they host Mesa in an ACCAC matchup at Matador Soccer Field at 4:30 pm. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for seniors while Arizona Western students get in free with their AWC student ID.