A small percentage of people have the opportunity to attend Augusta National Golf Club.
Whether it’s spectating The Masters tournament or participating in the Drive, Chip and Putt event as a junior, the road to Augusta is challenging.
However, one local junior golfer, seven-year-old Oliver House, is one step closer to being on the grounds of one of the finest spectacles in golf.
House competed in the Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifying June 17 at Bear Creek Golf Complex in Chandler and placed second in the boys 7-9 year-old division tallying 109 of the maximum 225 points.
“I was pretty excited,” House said.
His second-place finish earned him an entry into the sub-regional qualifier at Wildfire Golf Club on Aug. 15. The top-two finishers in the sub-regional will advance to the regional qualifier in September.
The rules are simple.
Each participant gets to hit three drivers, three chips from 15-yards and three total putts (one from six-feet, 15-feet and 30-feet).
House excels in the short-game department. His natural touch around the greens gives him an advantage in two of the three competitions.
“It’s just the opportunity for (Oliver) to go out there and compete and have fun,” his father Jason House said. “Since he’s been able to stand, he’s had a club or bat in his hands.”
The small statured House isn’t a long hitter, but he admitted the driving portion of the event is his favorite, even if he doesn’t pull out the driver.
House decided to go down an unconventional path by using his five-wood and he doesn’t regret it.
“I think it was a good choice,” he said following a third-place finish in the event.
“I do something with that club that I don’t do with any other. It just works out.”
House and his grandfather David Givens can be found on the golf course, whether it’s at Mesa del Sol Golf Club or Yuma Golf and Country Club, most days of the week.
“If (Oliver) isn’t talking about golf, he’s trying to get us to come out and play with him,” his father said. “It’s pretty non-stop.”
Now that House is through the first phase of qualifying and understands the deviation of points, the junior and his grandfather are focusing on honing in Oliver’s skills.
“(Oliver) understands the concept of practice,” Givens said. “We’re going to work a ton on chipping from 15-yards and we’ve practiced a lot of six-footers, 15-footers and 30-footers on the greens...He’s got a good feel for it.”
After acquiring 109 total points in the first qualifier, Oliver’s goal is 130 points at Wildfire.
His approach to accumulating 130 points is simple: “Hit good shots,” he said.
