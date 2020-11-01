Hunting and fishing groups release statement on 30 by 30 concept: Rebecca Louviere, CPS Communications Director is sharing information that could very well be really important to hunters and anglers who are part of conservation of our wildlife species of all kinds. The following is a statement from some of our nation’s leading hunting, fishing and habitat conservation organizations about the 30 by 30 Initiative to establish a goal of placing 30% of the planet’s lands and waters under protected status by the year 2030.
“Given the historic and ongoing role that hunters and anglers have played in land, water, fish, and wildlife conservation in the United States, the hunting and fishing community statement expresses support for recognizing the positive role that hunting and fishing play in conservation. Protected area definitions that allow for well-managed and sustainable wildlife-dependent activities. Consideration of existing protected areas and other management strategies that achieve biodiversity conservation in measuring progress toward stated goals. Targeted, science-based conservation measures developed through a stakeholder-driven process to address biodiversity threats. Clearly defined roles and authorities for the entities charged with carrying out the 30 by 30 Initiative proposal.”
Coming on the heels of recently released reports identifying global threats to biodiversity, the 30 by 30 Initiative aims to generate support for increasing targets for global land and water protection prior to a meeting of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), currently scheduled for May of 2021. Established in 1993, the CBD is an international treaty with three primary objectives: The conservation of biological diversity; the sustainable use of the components of biological diversity and; the fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising out of the utilization of genetic resources. In response to the rollout of the 30 by 30 Initiative, this coalition has assembled to ensure the interests and contributions of sportsmen and sportswomen are part of the process. Although the United States is not a party to the treaty, U.S. elected officials at the local, state, and federal levels have announced efforts to establish or express support for the goals of the 30 by 30 Initiative in recent months.
Concurrent with the release of the community statement, signatories also announced establishment of a website, HuntFish3030.com, to provide hunters and anglers with information about the 30 by 30 Initiative and a petition providing hunters and anglers the opportunity to make their voice heard as elected officials consider policy proposals related to the initiative. Original signatories to the Hunting and Fishing Community Statement include the American Sportfishing Association, American Woodcock Society, Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, Center for Sportfishing Policy, Coastal Conservation Association, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, National Marine Manufacturers Association, National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever, Ruffed Grouse Society, Safari Club International, and the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.
NGO quotes, “In addition to the $3 billion that hunters, anglers, and recreational shooters contributed directly last year alone, sportsmen and women continue to lead on conservation in the United States and around the world. From permanently funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund to leading the charge for non-game Species of Greatest Conservation Need through the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, we are advocating for policies that support biodiversity. Collectively, we are an asset for fish, wildlife, and habitat and we’ll continue to ensure this remains the case as elected officials consider ambitious goals in the conservation space.” – Jeff Crane, president of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation.
“Hunters and anglers are asking for a thoughtful approach to safeguarding our nation’s lands and waters. In order to find common ground and achieve lasting results, complex management issues need to be resolved with input from a diverse set of stakeholders. We want a conservation roadmap that ensures biodiversity so the next generation of sportsmen and sportswomen can enjoy the outdoors.” – Whit Fosburgh, president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.
“Hunters and anglers whose license dollars, excise taxes and fees support the conservation of our nation’s fish and wildlife resources and the habitats they depend on have a strong desire to pass on the sporting legacy to future generations. We support policies that protect important terrestrial and aquatic habitats and the diverse array of plants and animals that make up healthy ecosystems. But maintaining responsible access to those lands and waters is vital to ensuring continued appreciation and support among sportsmen and women.” – Gene Gilliland, conservation director for the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society.
“As America’s original conservationists, recreational anglers support safeguarding our abundant natural resources for future generations to enjoy. There is a well-established precedent in the United States on the compatibility of recreational fishing in conservation zones, and it is imperative that the 30 by 30 Initiative recognize the nexus between recreational fishing access and conservation.” – Jeff Angers, president of the Center for Sportfishing Policy.
“America’s 50 million recreational fishermen not only have a significant economic impact of $125 billion annually, but also contribute substantially to conservation through excise taxes, fishing license purchases and direct donations. Continued access to our nation’s fisheries is critical for maintaining and building our stewardship of these resources. Recreational fishing is entirely compatible with conservation targets like the 30 by 30 Initiative.” – Glenn Hughes, president of the American Sportfishing Association.
“Protection of America’s lands and waters is something that should be important to every sportsperson. As these protections are considered, it is essential that the benefits of active management are recognized for biodiversity. It is also critical that regulated hunting and fishing be allowed to continue where appropriate. Not only is regulated hunting and fishing compatible, but at times essential for managing biodiversity and ensuring sportspersons’ support. Sportsmen and sportswomen have always been champions of conservation for all species and habitats.” – Becky Humphries, CEO, National Wild Turkey Federation.
“America’s sportsmen and women play a central role in large scale conservation efforts nationwide. From species management to critical conservation funding derived from license sales and excise taxes, they truly are the original conservationists. Ensuring they continue to have access to public lands and waters and a seat at the table when discussing the future of species biodiversity will allow wildlife populations and conservation efforts to thrive for generations to come.” – W. Laird Hamberlin, CEO of SCI and SCI Foundation.
HUNT HAPPENINGS
• Horse fire information in the Prescott National Forest: When fire warnings were first reported earlier, it was decided that it wouldn’t impact hunters who have been in the northern portion of Unit 20A or GMU 20B on hunts that ended today. If hunters have hunts coming up in the Prescott National Forest, more information and updates are available by visiting Prescott National Forest website and Facebook page or the inciweb site at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7244/.
• Information sought in illegal killing of mule deer doe near Dudleyville: The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about the recent poaching of a mule deer doe in Game Management Unit 37B near Dudleyville, Ariz. The doe was found off Freeman Road near milepost 18. Wildlife officers estimate it was killed sometime between Friday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 4. “Help from the public could play a vital role in finding who is responsible,” said AZGFD Regional Supervisor Raul Vega. “This is not the act of a hunter. Poaching is a crime. It is stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona. It is important for anyone with information to come forward and help Game and Fish bring those responsible to justice.” Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-352-0700, or visit azgfd.gov/ogt, and refer to case #20-003293. Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case. All calls will remain confidential and reports can be made anonymously if needed.
• Secretary Bernhardt travels to Arizona: Benjamin H. Goldey (benjamin_goldey@ios.doi.gov) reported, “Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt traveled to Arizona where he met with companies who signed the Pledge to America’s Workers, received a border security briefing, and toured Raytheon’s manufacturing facility in Tucson. Raytheon is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. Raytheon recently signed the Pledge to America’s Workers, committing to develop workforce training programs for their more than 195,000 employees. Essential to many of Raytheon’s manufacturing are critical minerals – the building block of modern technologies from defense missile systems to smartphones. Recently, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order to bolster domestic production of these critical minerals and reduce our dependence on foreign sources for minerals that are necessary to maintain our economic and military strength in the 21st century.
In Phoenix, Secretary Bernhardt visited Tombstone Tactical, a gun, ammo, and supply store that signed the Pledge to America’s Workers. Companies like Tombstone Tactical are critical to Interior’s mission – every firearm, ammunition, equipment, and hunting license helps fund conservation efforts across the country. Last year alone, Arizona received more than $24 million in conservation funds through the Pittman-Robertson fund.
Since President Donald Trump signed the executive order, more than 450 companies and organizations have signed the Pledge to America’s Workers, contributing to over 16 million new education and training opportunities for American students and workers over the next five years.
Secretary Bernhardt then traveled to Marsh Aviation in Mesa, Ariz. – a company that repurposes military aircraft for their next missions. Most recently, Marsh Aviation has been repurposing aircraft to fight wildfires across the West and around the world. President Donald J. Trump directed Interior to ramp up wildfire treatments, and the department responded by treating more than 5.4 million acres since 2017. Marsh Aviation also signed the Pledge to America’s Workers – joining the more than 450 companies and organizations committing to ensuring the workforce of tomorrow has a skill set for the future.
In Florence, Ariz., Secretary Bernhardt joined Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb for a tour of BLM lands along the border that are often exploited by cross-border cartels. The secretary saw firsthand the environmental degradation caused by the drug smuggling industry, including piles of trash, camouflaged clothing, and vehicle tracks. Following the tour, Sheriff Lamb and Secretary Bernhardt announced the details of a recent drug bust in which 20.6 pounds of meth and 18,000 fentanyl pills hidden in a fire extinguisher were confiscated. Interior’s Joint Opioid Task Force has worked expeditiously with state and local partners to protect Indian country making approximately 700 arrests and seizing over 5,800 pounds of drugs worth more than $30 million off America’s streets.
FISHING CLUBS
• American Bass-Yuma division: Get in on the next bass tournament launching out of Fisher’s Landing Nov. 21 to finish up the 2020 season. Go to YUMA REGIONAL PAGE for information on signing up with the link to the Yuma entry form at ENTRY FORM. Tournaments for 2021 will be at Fisher’s Landing Jan. 16 and Feb. 20 with the March 20 launching at the Mittry Lake boat ramp followed on April 17 launching again at Fisher’s Landing (to limit interactions and make the registration go even smoother, have your entry-fee payment in an envelope with the name of your team and enclose your check or exact cash. Our “safer” procedures will be in effect. Face coverings will be required at registration and weigh-in). Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 with questions.
• Yuma Fishing Clubs: To learn about fishing tournaments that may be coming up, here are the contacts needed: Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, Travis Hurley, 803-163-3655; Desert Anglers, Michael Obney, 928-750-7081. There still might be anglers interested in someone handling a Pro/Am tournament series. If you are interested, give Obney a call for information. Don’t forget to check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop, on east 16th Street heading out of Yuma – they keep tournaments happening most every month. Give them a call at 928-783-0010, visit them online or at the store to see what’s going on this month. The same for the High School Bass Fishing Club, Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish 928-941-6188. I’ll report news here when I hear anything. Keep fishing by yourself (when necessary), keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask and enjoy!
• Bass tip: As warm water rises to the surface of nearby lakes along the Colorado River, bass are heading for shallower water to feed. This can be a great time for fishing. Natural hangouts are under reeds and other vegetation on the water as well as boat docks and other structures including along the shorelines. Shad, shiners, bluegill and perch in 1/3- to 1/2-ounce size seem to be good bait choices. Crankbaits, slim minnows, overhead and topwater spinners and the pig-and-jig are also good.
During early mornings, try a topwater lure such as a spinner or chugger. Work slowly and jerk the bait along the outer edges and openings at heavily-covered areas, or fish parallel to shore with a pig-and-jig. Cast plastic worms with weight just heavy enough to sink it, close to deep cover. Then try weedy flats at noon-time with in-line spinners and weed-less spoons. Or try slim minnow’s reeling quickly along the surface of the water. In deep water you might try trolling with crankbaits along shallow, rocky shorelines. Along deep shorelines, a bigger-lip crankbait should do the trick.
A suggestion, and I think it’s a good one, is to reach out to bass clubs in the Yuma area and talk fishing to learn some of the tricks that are working this time of year in our neck of the woods. Also visit The Hideaway on Highway 95 (16th Street) just before heading east out of Yuma. They know bass well and how to entice them to take your bait and can tell you how to get to catching hungry bass. While there, check out all the nifty fishing stuff –maybe that’d also be a good time to begin your Christmas wish list.
SHOOTING SPORTS
Conducting shooting matches may be in the same boat as fishing tournaments because of the pandemic that is affecting all of us. I’ll continue to include information on each shooting club for your information until I learn otherwise.
• Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Update as of this week for shooting sports: There will not be an end of the year activities now. The UofA and our county extension office still have the final say-so, so if you have questions, contact Stanley Gourley at 928-388-8995. In the meantime, if you’re interested in shooting sports with 4-H, contact the Yuma 4-H office to learn about a club you might join to get in on the season coming up.
• Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Shooting matches have resumed with new hours from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. Matches on Tuesdays and Thursdays will resume in November from noon to 4 p.m. If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Protect yourself and others. It’s recommended members have their own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion. Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others. Disinfect voice release equipment after each use. Limit five persons per range. Clubhouse and classroom are closed; bathrooms are open during club hours. When paying, use small bills or checks. Soda, Gatorade and water are available. Check this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
• The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 and enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches (NRA membership not required) will resume shooting now at Adair Park. The 2020-21 silhouette match schedule at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th Saturdays in January, February, March, November and December – big bore long range pistol, cowboy lever action rifle, pistol cartridge lever action rifle, .22 lever action rifle; 2nd Saturdays in January, February, March, November and December – black powder cartridge and vintage military rifle silhouette or fun match; vintage military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing; pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot. This is all center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week – every Tuesday 8 a.m. Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range, 20 shots bench rest at 100 yards and 20 shots standing at 100 yards. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. Every Wednesday 8 a.m., informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Practice your shooting skills, test your ammo for the gun you want to shoot. Every Wednesday 9 a.m. until finished, BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3rd Saturday of the month throughout the year. Everyone welcome. Club business meeting is the 2nd Tuesday November through March at 7 p.m. at Villa Alameda RV Park, Avenue 5E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary. Firearm limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e., no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Start times: Sign up at 8 a.m.; shooting starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Shooters are always welcome to shoot ongoing matches with the club on weekends. Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com. Considering the pandemic problems that we’ve experienced, it is best to be sure they are currently holding matches. Shooting activities are also available for club junior “Whiper Snipers” for all ages as well.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 928-920-2158 to learn what their shooting plans are.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on archery shoots from 7 to 10 a.m. each Sunday with monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month at Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, here’s a reminder to renew your 2020 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans, or email the club for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net; also visit southwestbowhunters.net.
If you cannot reach any of the Adair Park maintaining clubs but want to learn about what might be available in the Yuma area, call Ron Gissendaner at 726-0022. He has any information for shooting sports at the Adair Park shooting range facility.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegate@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450.