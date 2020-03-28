By Jackson Ramer
@JacksonYumaSun
Former Yuma Catholic star, Treyshon Malone, has been hurdling obstacles – both on and off the track – for most of his collegiate career.
The Idaho State athlete has dealt with injuries, troubles in the classroom and now faces the emotional challenge of not being able to compete in the NCAA Division I Indoor Nationals due to the cancelation of winter championships and spring sports across the NCAA.
Malone recalls the day his coaches relayed the heart-breaking news to him. The former Shamrock was in the gym on March 12 honing in on his technique as he prepared for the biggest track meet of his life. He then received a text from his coaches saying they need to talk.
The usual happy go lucky Malone quickly realized bad news was coming his way.
“I told my coach I didn’t want any bad news when I walked into the room,” Malone said. “I proceeded to walk away and then I said, ‘You know what, tell me right now if this is canceled.’ My coaches looked at each other and sadly told me. I just sat there, talked to my coaches and reflected on my season. I was really bummed.”
“I tried not showing my coaches I was upset, and I proceeded to make jokes and laugh with them. After we got back to the hotel, though, it finally hit me that I don’t get to compete at one of the biggest meets in my lifetime. I just started crying because that was one of my goals and I finally made it, but I didn’t get to show the nation what I can do.”
On the track, Malone was exceptional this indoor season. He opened the season re-breaking the all-time Idaho State record in the long jump at the Snake River Open with a mark of 25-feet, 8 inches. In the same meet, Malone set a new personal record in the 60m, with a time of 6.76 seconds. He also picked up a win in the 200m race.
Later, Malone set a new PR in the 60mH (60 meter hurdles) with a time of 8.17. At the Montana State Dual Invite, Malone won the long jump and 60m events. Malone also represented Idaho State in the Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championships.
When it mattered the most, he saved his best for last. While participating in the Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championship, Malone shattered personal and conference records en route to earning Most Outstanding Player and Meet MVP.
He earned all-conference honors in four events and won three individual championships. Malone won the 200m with a new personal best of 20.94 seconds. The time was also a Big Sky Championship record and a Holt Arena record. He also took home the 60m title. Malone also proceeded to win the long jump event, with a new PR and Idaho State record with a jump of 26-feet, ¼ inches.
“It was very cool for me to see after all the hard work that I have been working towards, I finally got a new personal record because for the longest time I didn’t see any improvement,” Malone said. “For me to break the ISU record and then to beat my own personal record, it opened my eyes knowing that I am on the right path. To finally jump 26 feet, it was breathtaking.”
With Malone missing his spring outdoor season, there is a bit of uncertainty whether the fifth-year senior will be able to come back to school next year to compete again. The NCAA is officially voting on this matter today.
Despite all the obstacles during his time at Pima College and Idaho State, there will be zero hesitation on whether Malone comes back for his sixth season if the NCAA votes in favor of allowing athletes to return to school.
“I don’t know if it’s realistic I get my indoor season back, but if I do, I’m there for it,” Malone said. “I’m ready. I just want my indoor season back because I was on such a high due to getting better and doing better. I just want to finish what I started at the indoor conference championships.”
Even if Malone can only participate in the outdoor season next year, he’ll be ready to compete when the time comes and he’ll continue to be a leader for the Bengals.
“If I do get to come back,” Malone said. “I’m definitely going to have a different outlook on my season. With all the seniors with me, we can’t take this for granted. Just like how it happened a few weeks ago, your season can be taken from you just like that. I plan on telling the younger players to make the best out of your time as an athlete.”