Cibola junior Janelle Sanchez joked one day about running in hurdle events for the Raiders’ track and field team.
As a freshman during soccer practice, she saw one of the track and field members training on the track jumping hurdles.
“I was just playing around and said, ‘I’d do it’”, Sanchez said.
Before she’d know it, Sanchez would become one of the top hurdlers in the state and even placed fifth in the 300m event at the Division I state tournament this year.
She also finished 20th in the 100m hurdles event at the state meet.
Her efforts avoiding obstacles while maintaining tremendous speed earned Sanchez the 2020-21 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.
“It’s just really exciting because I didn’t have a season last year,” she said. “(Winning this award) was my goal last year and getting it this year is relieving because I put a lot of work into this.”
Given that she was the top hurdler in the district and won four different events for the Raiders in the Yuma Union High School District meet, the honor was fitting.
“I wasn’t surprised because I know the stats of everyone in Yuma,” she quipped. “I pieced it together.”
With her season being cut short as a sophomore, Sanchez continued to work throughout the offseason and is also a part of the Cibola cross country team. In the fall, she was on the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls XC All-Region team.
Her conditioning and training over the past few years prepared her for the biggest meet of the year.
“I look back at videos from my freshman year and my form was horrible,” she said. “I’m surprised...because this was the event that got me to state and stuck with it.”
With Sanchez finding her love for hurdles and a personal best fifth-place finish at the state meet, she’s giving herself even loftier expectations as a senior next year.
“I want to be on the podium (at state),” she said.
