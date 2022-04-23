The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (12-33, 7-29) were swept in a doubleheader by South Mountain (30-20, 21-17) 6-2 and 16-13 on Saturday afternoon at Charlie Dine Softball Field.
South Mountain scored the first six runs of the game and was able to fend off the Lady Matadors to take the opener 6-2.
South Mountain opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run home run and added two more in the third inning before capping their scoring in the fifth with two more runs.
The Lady Matadors were able to get on the board in the fifth inning, scoring a pair of runs to cut the deficit to 6-2 on an RBI single from Christina Robles and an RBI double off the bat of Abigail Ibarra.
Angela Oros went 3-for-4 in the loss while Jocelynn Hernandez picked up a pair of hits, finishing the game 2-for-3 with a run scored.
The Lady Matadors jumped out to a big lead before South Mountain came storming back to take game two 16-13.
South Mountain once again opened the scoring with a run in the first inning before Ibarra tied the game in the bottom of the first inning with a solo homer to left.
Iliana Manzano gave the Lady Matadors the lead in the next inning, smashing a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the second inning before Jocelyn Hernandez would drive in a pair with a single, and Robles would drive in a run with a sacrifice fly. Ibarra continued her big day with an RBI double and Oros drove in a run with a sacrifice fly as the Lady Matadors grabbed a 7-1 lead.
South Mountain would go on to score the next nine runs of the game, taking the lead with a six-run fourth inning.
Kimberly Valenzuela added the Lady Matadors’ eighth run of the game with an RBI single in the fifth inning before Alyssa Martinez drove in a pair with a single, pulling the Lady Matadors to within a run at 11-10.
After the Cougars scored five runs in the top of the inning, Ibarra got a run back with an RBI double before Kimberly Valenzuela drove in a run with a single to cut the deficit to 16-12.
Desiree Moran would get the Lady Matadors a little closer with a sacrifice fly but that was all the Lady Matadors would get.
Ibarra finished the game 3-for-5 with four runs batted in while both Valenzuela and Hernandez drove in two runs each in the loss.
The Lady Matadors head out on the road on Thursday, heading to Prescott to play Yavapai in a doubleheader beginning at noon.