Same song, new verse.
That seems to be the theme in two racing divisions in the 2022 IMCA TV Winter Nationals presented by Yuma Insurance and Cocopah Speedway.
Yuma’s Bobby Horton won the IMCA Hobby Stock Division feature event on Wednesday night after starting ninth on the grid.
He then came back for the Thursday night show and won his second straight feature event, this time starting 10th on the grid.
And Jim Horejsi, from Marshall, Minn., won the feature event in the IMCA Stock Car Division on the opening night, and came back to win again on Thursday night.
So far Horton is the only local driver experiencing any success in the showcase event at the Somerton oval, which saw 218 entries hit the clay Thursday night.
Friday night’s results were not available at press time.
Horton is driving the car owned by Somerton’s Joshua Cordova. He started 10th in the 21-car Thursday night finale and made up nine spots to take the win.
Finishing second was Brawley’s Thomas Daffern, who started fifth.
And Horton’s car owner, Cordova, finished eighth after starting 17th, driving his father’s car.
Horejsi, meanwhile, is certainly making the 1,698-mile trip from his home in Minnesota worth the drive. He started fourth in Wednesday’s feature before taking the win, but had it a little easier Thursday, winning the 25-lap, 24-car feature from the pole position.
In other racing action Thursday night, Ethan Dotson, from Bakersfield, Calif., won the IMCA Modified feature event; Chase Alves, from Casa Grande, won the IMCA Sport Modified feature; and Kevin Reuter, from Chula Vista, Calif., won the IMCA Sport Compact feature.