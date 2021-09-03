Short-handed Cibola had a rough night on the road in week one of the regular season as they fell 41-14 to Imperial (Calif.).
With starting quarterback Andrey Acosta sidelined, the Raiders’ offense struggled mightily and only mustered two first downs in the opening half.
Friday’s game was the beginning of a four-game road stretch to open the year for Cibola.
“We have to get better,” Cibola head coach Steven Fritz said. “I have to do a better job getting the kids in good enough positions to be successful. That’s on me. I have to do a better job of putting them in the right places.”
Despite the four-score loss, Fritz is pleased with the effort his team provided because they faced the challenge of playing without several key starters Friday night.
“In the perspective of battling and going out there, I’m proud of the kids,” he said. “I just have to do a better job of coaching them up and making sure they’re in positions to be successful.”
Cibola transitioned to a wildcat offensive look and seemingly began to move the football in the second half.
“George Garcia did a good job of running the ball,” Fritz said. “We got a little momentum with it. There’s some positives to take away, but we have a lot of work to do.”
But the firepower of Imperial’s quarterback was too much to contain. His quickness while scrambling caused havoc for Cibola’s defense in the loss.
“He’s a good runner,” Fritz said. “I’d say his primary attribute is his athleticism. Trying to keep him contained and make sure to tackle in the open field is a challenge. They did a good job of finding ways to stress our defense...That kid is a good athlete back there.”
