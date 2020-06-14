Fair chase is the ethical, sportsmanlike and lawful pursuit and taking of free-range wildlife in a manner that does not give a hunter or an angler improper or unfair advantage over such wildlife. The report I had in one of my columns last year on fair chase with information provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department makes this an important reminder for those who have already been informed as well as a good benefit for hunters just beginning to be aware of to keep in mind.
“Fair chase has been embraced as the proper conduct of a sportsman/sportswoman in the field and has been taught to new hunters for more than a century. It pays respect to the traditions of hunting and angling by emphasizing the development of an individual’s skills rather than reliance on practices or technologies that overwhelm the quarry’s ability to elude detection or take. In many situations, fair chase is not something that is enforceable by law. Rather it should be guided by each person’s own ethical compass, which compels them to do the right thing when no one else is watching — even when doing the wrong thing is legal.”
“Fundamental to ethical hunting is the idea of fair chase. This concept addresses the balance between the hunter and the hunted. It is a balance that allows hunters to occasionally succeed while animals generally avoid being taken,” page 57 from Beyond Fair Chase, by Jim Posewitz. New technology developments impact almost every aspect of life, and sportsmen may wonder how hunting is affected as new equipment hits the market. Advances in technology are inevitable, and there always will be a better way to craft a bow, firearm or ammunition and a multitude of hunting and angling accessories. However, in terms of fair chase, the line is drawn when that advancement becomes unlawful or provides sportsmen with an improper or unfair advantage.
As examples, three recent technological advances have been the smart rifle, drones, and trail cameras. Hunters in Arizona should be aware that the smart rifle is unlawful for take by nature of its laser-supported sighting system and it’s electronically assisted trigger mechanism. Unmanned aerial vehicles — drones — are aircraft and subject to the same rules as other aircraft, meaning they cannot be used to assist in taking wildlife or locating wildlife during an open season. Live action trail cameras (send real-time images wirelessly to a remote computer, tablet, phone or other smart device) were recently prohibited by the Commission, through a public process, for use related to hunting.
The Commission recognizes that development of new or improved technologies and practices can provide benefits to hunters and anglers by improving competency or increasing participation. However, it also believes that the pursuit and taking of wildlife should be managed to conform to the ethical standards of fair chase. The Commission will monitor and give careful consideration to the fair chase implications of an emerging or evolving technology or practice. The following criteria will be used to evaluate whether or not a new technology or practice is a fair chase issue — A technology or practice that allows a hunter or angler to locate or take wildlife without acquiring necessary hunting and angling skills or competency. A technology or practice that allows a hunter or angler to pursue or take wildlife without being physically present and pursuing wildlife in the field. A technology or practice that makes harvesting wildlife almost certain, and/or the technology or practice prevents wildlife from eluding detection and/or take. Commission consideration of whether a given technology or practice should be limited or prohibited in the interests of preserving fair chase will be carefully weighed in an open public process.
The importance of fair chase — Public support of fair chase and ethical hunting is critically important to the survival of hunting and angling. These pursuits are the cornerstones of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation and are the primary source of funding for conservation efforts in North America. “In any democracy, society decides what is acceptable or unacceptable and, therefore, what stays and what goes. Hunting traditions are potentially at risk if the majority of citizens develop a negative perception of hunting, whether this perception is justified or not. Ethics may be a matter of choice, but the actions of individuals can come to represent the entire group and it is important that hunters understand this.” – The Boone and Crockett Club on Fair Chase, 2016.
The support of fair chase and respect for the traditions of hunting and angling are every sportsman’s responsibility. Remember, hunt hard, hunt fair.
Let me add a suggestion if you plan to apply to hunt archery elk in Arizona this September (good suggestions as well for any elk or other hunt for big game), visit “Why I Hunt - Food and Hunting” by Randy Newburg for a mountain of useful hunting information. If you’ve ever watched his videos on TV or computer, it’s worth the time and effort to take it all in — it will all assist in any hunt you plan to be a part of.
HUNT HAPPENINGS
• Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: The July 3-5 “Dog Quest” (formerly Prairie Dog event) is on at the Stagecoach Inn, Siligman, Ariz., with the raffle being held at 7 p.m. July 4, no entry fee required, meals not included. Members who plan to attend, base camp will be at the Stagecoach Inn. For reservations, call 928-422-3470. For more event information or to sign up for the event, call or text Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or reply to yumavalleyyrgc@gmail.com.
• The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for $75,000 in annual grant funding for local sportsmen’s organizations to provide public, mentored projects that are focused on the progressive development of new hunters and anglers: The Local Sportsmen’s Group grants program places a high priority on projects that involve the pursuit or harvest of fish or wildlife with a valid license (and any necessary hunt permit-tag) and are geared toward participants who have the appropriate experience and skill levels relevant to a particular project.
Grants will be awarded through a competitive application process. Online applications and instructions are available at azgfd.gov/LSG. Applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) June 21. “This grant program is more important than ever for Arizona’s conservation organizations, many of which have had to cancel fundraising activities — activities that rely on volunteers who also are struggling at this time,” said Doug Burt, hunting and shooting sports program manager. “This grant program will help to shore them up so they can continue their community efforts, wildlife conservation work, and programs for citizens who are desperate to learn about the outdoors.
“The projects from these funds, and the efforts of these community groups, return far more in value than the grant dollars would on their own by providing education about safe and ethical hunting and fishing, and how sportsmen play an important role in wildlife conservation.” There is no cost to Arizona taxpayers for this grant program. Game and Fish does not receive any of the state’s general tax funds and operates under a user-pay, public-benefit model. The grant program is an investment in the continuance of wildlife conservation efforts and outdoor recreation participation in Arizona. To learn more about how hunters, anglers, shooters and boaters fund wildlife conservation, visit azgfd.com/hunting/wsfr/.
FISH FINDINGS
Most successful anglers of all ages will agree, and beginners need to know from the beginning that plenty of trial and error goes into any fishing success. Countless hours of time and a heap of conscious effort goes into that success. Like hunting, being a successful fisherman or woman takes a lot of practice but you learn more each time you go so if you can only fineggle even a moderate amount of time on the water, that’s OK, you will eventually learn to recognize where, when and how to maneuver your fishing gear with enough savvy to entice the species of fish you’re after.
Don’t expect to accomplish this out of the blue. It takes hours of fishing with a lot of different lures and/or baits, different set-ups and techniques at different hours of the day to get even the slightest inkling of what fishing is really all about. And then when you think you’ve finally got it, you have to turn around and change from one method to another when results are hard to come by.
It helps no end to talk with experts, fishermen who have advanced past the stages of pure guessing and who have learned through trIal and error to use their knowledge. Fishing clubs in Yuma have those ‘experts,’ most more than ready to help the beginner, the future of our fishing tradition! Also check in at sport and bait shops to learn what might be working at a particular time. Read fishing articles when you aren’t able to run off to the water, or watch fishing shows and videos. Talk with other fishermen. Learn all you can about the fish you want to catch, learn why anglers do the things they do and when they do it. Think like a fish? Well, you can try!
It’s one thing to fish an area where the water is shallow and clear and you can see the fish for yourself — that’s a world of fun. But when you encounter cloudy water or deep water where you can’t see structure or fish, the only answer besides guessing is to take advantage of what technology has to offer. Modern gadgets can tell you the water temperature and depth of water as well as identify different structures. With sonar, you can also actually see the fish swimming by, tell how deep they are, what kind and how many.
It’s fascinating, when after fishing time after time and learning more each time you venture to the water, to finally realize how real, down-to-business, and truly satisfying fishing can be when you take enough time and use the right equipment.
When fishing clear water for bass, remember you are as visible as the fish so it takes plenty of finesse to get close enough to cast. Because shallow bass spook so easily, it takes the patience of a saint to entice them to bite.
Shallow bass relate strongly to shadows from overhanging trees so making a presentation with a plastic worm topwater bait — try the Culprit - my bet is you’ll like it, casting five to six feet past your target - that seems to do the job most times. Then twitch the lure several times, slowing it up when it gets by the spot where a fish may be holding. If the bass plays lazy, twitch the lure quickly out of the strike zone to give the lure an appearance of a fleeing baitfish which often elicits a strike. Don’t go too slow when retrieving in shallow, clear water, because this gives the bass the opportunity to examine your lure. Dark colors can be seen easily, while some anglers use light translucent colors such as amber or watermelon. Bubble gum or hot orange also provoke strike at times.
A good pair of sunglasses are essential - glasses with a yellow tint for sight fishing shallow bass can make the fish stand out from its surroundiings. Be sure to keep a low profile and avoid bright colors - camouflage works well when fishing shallow (light blue is also good). Noise can spook the fish so even using a trolling motor can be too loud. Better to anchor or tie up to a tree.
With school not continuing until this fall, our summer offers good times to take the kids fishing with a lot of areas along water edges to offer lots of space to be fishing away from others, and bluegill, any fish, offer a bundle of fun for them when they are learning how enjoyable fishing actually is. Using a light rod and reel set up (cane poles or one made from a cut tulie also do the trick), a small hook and a bit of worm do well at most waters in the Yuma area including canals, ponds including the one at Fortuna, Ponds at West Wetlands, the Paac Athletic Complex, Redondo Pond or Yuma Lakes, Mittry Lake with jetties offering decent places to toss your line in the water, and don’t forget the Somerton Council Park Pond. Bobbers work well with the kids because they can see when they get a bite. Pick a spot with plenty of shoreline vegetation that provides both cover and food. Bigger bluegill migrate in and out of the vegetation feeding areas, along established routes like drop-off ledges, weedy points, bridge pilings and boat dock areas. Work the edges of reeds, cattails, lily pads and sunken weed beds. Work your bait slowly, the slower the better at times. Remember bluegill have small mouths and will merely plck on bigger baited hooks so use small and active red worms, mealworms, dillies, crickets, small grasshoppers, bits of nightcrawlers or even a small canned shrimp. Bits of hotdogs and corn also work.
Whatever you fish for is worthwhile and creates a lot of good times for the whole family. Early mornings and late evenings when our weather cools with the time of day is great. Just be sure to take along repellent with Deet to keep the flying and crawly creature from spoiling your fun as the sun goes down. Also have along plenty of water for keeping hydrated and snacks are welcome anywhere, anytime. (check next week for some good tips on catching largemouth bass this time of year).
FISHING CLUBS
• No update at this time from Yuma area fishing clubs: Desert Draw Anglers club, the Yuma region of American Bass, or Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club or others so you’ll need to call them to learn about what their current plans are since some of the virus restrictions have been lifted. Desert Draw Anglers contact is Michael Obney at 928-750-7081; American Bass, Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304; or YVRGC with Travis Hurley at 803-463-3655. You might also stop by the Hideaway (where Mitch’s Bait Shop used to be) on east 16th Street as you leave Yuma and check with them.
• Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club: Even with school not being in session until fall, if you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these other youngsters who are already members of this club for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 928-580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6168. Now that virus problem restrictions are partially lifted in Arizona, you might even be able to get together with them during summer months if they go fishing at all to get an early start for school to be in session again this fall.
SHOOTING SPORTS
• 4-H Shooting Sports: For information on the 4-H Shooting Sports for youth ages 9-19, call the 4-H office at 928-726-3904 or Stan Gourley at 928-344-0740. Ask about getting together with a 4-H club in town now in order to be able to sign up for 4-H Shooting Sports program, hopefully in September.
• Check the following for current changes with matches resuming for Yuma Trap and Skeet Club. For other shooting, it’s a good idea to check with other shooting clubs at Adair Park ranges to learn about possible shooting matches being planned now that some health-safety restrictions have been lifted in Arizona. Following are contact numbers for the various shooting clubs so call first before heading for the ranges. If you can’t reach them, call Ron Gissendaner at Sprague’s Sports at 928-726-0022 for information. Also, for those who might head for the ranges for practice, the ranges are open from dawn to dusk (restriction still in force on staying 6-feet apart from other shooters while at the ranges).
• The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Plans are to resume summer shooting matches (new hours) 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. Conditions: If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Protect yourself and others. Recommend members have his/her own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion. Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others. Disinfect voice release equipment after each use. Limit 5 persons per range. Clubhouse and classroom are closed. Bathrooms are open during club hours. When paying, use small bills or check. Soda’s, Gatorade and water only are available. Should the number of COVID-19 victims in our community significantly increase in the coming weeks, it may be necessary to close our facility again. Keep a check in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0304.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) is not shooting now until further notice or call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 928-580-1836 for answers to questions.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Scheduled matches are over now until fall but the range is open daylight to dusk for shooting practice for those interested. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 with questions or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Monthly meetings are always at 9 a.m. the 1st Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. If you missed the latest June meeting, try for July. Here’s a reminder to renew your 2020 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about current shooting plans or email the club for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net, also visit southwestbowhunters.net.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 247-4450.