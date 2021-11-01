Kyle Isaacs began his head coaching tenure at Arizona Western College Monday night.
The Matadors won their season opener over Palo Verde 91-72.
While the season started on the right foot, here’s a season preview for the Matadors.
Athleticism, guard play to lead AWC
Just over 50% of last year’s team returns for Isaacs and his staff. None are more important than Mojus Mojus, Malik Salahuddin, Evan Butts and Najeeb Muhammad -- excellent scorers who can stretch out opposing defenses when in control of the basketball.
The Matadors were second in the ACCAC a season ago in offensive scoring, tallying just north of 72 points per game. Butts, Mojus, Muhammad and Salahuddin were the team’s top-four scorers, all averaging over 9.1 points per game, with three of them averaging double-digits.
“For that aspect and the ball handling that will be required from our guys, it’s surely encouraging as a coach you can trust them with their leadership and skills to go out there and execute,” said Isaacs.
Having numerous scoring options from guards is certainly a benefit. Each guard can create their own shot while also forcing defenses to collapse, leaving other lethal shooters open. And not having to rely on one shooter when needing a bucket in crucial situations is going to put a lot of pressure on opponents.
“It’s wonderful,” said Muhammad. “Because some nights some people are going to have off nights (shooting), and to have five people it helps to have that multitude (of players) … It’s not like one person has to score all the time … We have some of those guys (that can hit the big shot), but I feel like it’s better to have more than one option.”
The quickness and intelligence from the guard play should translate on the defensive end. With their athleticism, Isaacs and his staff are putting an emphasis on pressuring the basketball and turning defense into offense.
“We’re trying to be super aggressive,” said Isaacs. “When you get steals, a lot of times that usually leads to easy transition baskets.”
Building off 2020-21 defensive success
Briefly mentioned above was how the guard play defensively will lead to more offensive success for AWC this season. And Isaacs and his staff are hoping to keep up the tradition of tough Matador defenses.
Last season, the Matadors’ defense was the best in the ACCAC in terms of scoring defense, allowing 66.5 points per contest.
AWC’s coaching style is a mimic of how football teams operate. Isaacs focuses on the offense, while assistant Carter Roe coaches the defense.
“We’re taking more of a football approach,” said Isaacs. “Where I’m pretty hands on the offense and (coach Roe) is hands on with the defense. His whole thought process is keeping the ball on the sideline and baseline and keeping the ball out of the middle of the floor.”
Isaacs’ coaching experience dates back to working under former college head coach Bobby Knight, along with current Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams, providing Isaacs and his staff with a blueprint to be successful.
“We’ve seen a lot of their thoughts and we’ve put it together and made it our own,” said Isaacs.
And the players, especially incoming freshman George Nwogu, have noticed Isaacs’ determination of having a defense first mentality.
“He’s been really big on defense,” said Nwogu. “And that’s something that’s going to help us out. Having guys that can pressure the basketball and attack the glass defensively and defense creates offense. And if we have a lot of transition points each game, we will take that.”
Emerging front court?
Last season, the Matadors relied solely on their guard play offensively. Isaacs is hoping several new pieces, along with returner Yaxel Lendeborg, have an increased role in the paint and on the block.
Lendeborg averaged six points per game as a freshman and the two contributing front court players tallied an average of just 12 points per night, an area Isaac is optimistic in improving.
“Yaxel is showing a lot more promise,” said Isaacs. “We’re looking forward to him taking a more prominent role … We’ve added three other guys to help him.”
Isaacs noted freshman Jimmy Sorunke should add a big post presence for the Matadors. Sorunke stands at 6-foot-9, 285-pounds and looks to impose his will on both of the ends.
Leyton Bickford is another interesting piece for AWC. Bickford is only 6-foot-6, but Isaacs claims the freshman plays much taller than his listed height.
“We really enjoy (Bickford’s) tenacity and enthusiasm,” said Isaacs.
Rounding out the front court is the Nwogu. The 6-foot-8 Louisiana runs the floor well for a player his size and Isaacs is excited to get him into the fold.
Back on top
Isaacs, despite entering his first-year as the head coach, has been a part of AWC basketball for 12 seasons - all as an assistant coach.
He is familiar with the Matadors’ winning culture. Isaacs has been a part of 293 wins, three ACCAC Championships, five Region I Championships and one District title.
The goal in his first-year is to be back at the top of the conference, but in order to do so, his Matadors must focus on the next task at hand.
“Just have to get better every day,” said Isaacs. “We need to work hard every day and the cards will fall in place.”