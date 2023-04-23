In the 38 th Annual PK Hodges Hospice of Yuma Scramble at Mesa del Sol and Yuma Golf & Country Club the team of Eric Isaacson, Josh Hodges, Junior Evans and Jeff Havins won with a 36 hole net total of 115.
Marc Myers, John Kennedy, Jim Bogle and Caleb Tuggle were second. Eric Brandt, JD Webb, Tom Rush and Tanner Mixon were third.
In the Desert Hills Ladies League Cathy Francis won gross with Diane Comeau second and Cindy Florez third. Ronda Yancey won low net with Bette McGrath second and Mary Cooper third.
In the Las Barrancas Silver League Mark Stoner, Marco Vilario and Mardy Clark won gross. Jerry Roberts, Ted Mittendorf and Elliot Johnson were the net winners. Dave Aaberg, Mark Kaija, Hubert Gartner and Will Young were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol there was a 3-way tie. The teams were Diana Bird, Tom Atwell with Evelyn Pribble, Rick Parks, Jim Fitch, Bill Johnson with Randy Stickles and Carol Johnson, Deb Passino, Keith Swearingen with Richard Fox.
In the Can Am 3 League at Mesa del Sol Larry Wolcott, Jerry Olson and Don Reaksecker won with 52 points. Carl Johnson, Scott Rinn and Dale Balmer were second at 47. Garry Sletten, Jack Parker and Mike Mikkola were third with 44 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Dale Balmer won with Jerry Olson and Steve Parrish tied for second.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Even Holes individual play flight gross winners were Shannon Mason (35) Marilyn Cotter (40), and Jen Dibiase (47). Flight net winners were Selman Cusick, Cindy Florez and Cookie Little.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League flight gross winners were Mike Niemi, Hank Browning, Hugh Strain and Mike Bedoya. Flight net winners were Brad Rohloff, Jerry Olson, Carl Johnson and Clifford Weber.
In Mesa del Sol Twilight League play Bob Ricker and Jim Allen won gross in the Wednesday Men’s event.
Nate Schug and Joe Montenegro won low net. In the Thursday Women’s event Marie Barchus and Marci Brock won with Jessica Chase and Christine Turner taking the special event prize. In the Friday Open event Griselda Villafana and Emilio Sanchez were low gross on the mixed side with Sandra and Mike Havens low net. On the Men’s side Marty Tovaas and Ernie Jimenez were low gross with Joe Kapugia and Jim Wright low net.
• May 6: TRAX for Homeless Veterans Housing Scramble. Contact Robert Archiable at 928.750.1369.
• May 19: Inaugural Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #24 Foundation Golf Tournament at Desert Hills. Contact Tom Linville at 928.246.1779 or fop.yuma.president@fop.net.
• May 27 thru 29: 2023 Men’s Yuma City Championship at Desert Hills. Contact the golf shop for entry forms.