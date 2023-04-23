In the 38 th Annual PK Hodges Hospice of Yuma Scramble at Mesa del Sol and Yuma Golf & Country Club the team of Eric Isaacson, Josh Hodges, Junior Evans and Jeff Havins won with a 36 hole net total of 115.

Marc Myers, John Kennedy, Jim Bogle and Caleb Tuggle were second. Eric Brandt, JD Webb, Tom Rush and Tanner Mixon were third.

