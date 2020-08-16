Dove season is just around the corner, with plenty of practice needed to keep you busy while waiting for the Sept. 1 big day opener. If you haven’t, blow the dust off and take advantage of the shooting ranges offered at Adair Park for the shooting practice that can make your hunt a productive and enjoyable venture.
The trap and skeet range at Adair Park has shooting matches going on Saturdays and Sundays each week from 7 to 11 a.m., so get out there and get in on that part of the preparations for the hunt. The club will also host its open preseason shoot beginning at 7 a.m. Aug. 30. The shoot will end when they can’t get a full squad with $5 a round of shooting. Winners that day gain $15. Hearing and eye protection is required for all shooters. If you don’t shoot regularly during the year, be sure to clean your shotgun so it’s ready for some good shooting time, especially before heading to the fields opening day.
One important note about entering the shooting matches at the trap and skeet range: If you are a beginner or not yet really experienced in the sport, other shooters and members of the club at the range will be glad to help you learn some tricks! Need more information about the Aug. 30 shoot? Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
Be sure your hunt license is in order or purchase one if need be along with this year’s migratory bird stamp from license dealers in town including Sprague Sports, Big 5, Sports Authority or any of the Walmarts close by. Get a copy of the dove regulations and go over them before your hunt, so you know the changes and updates that have occurred since you last checked.
Remember, Eurasian doves can be harvested all year long with no limit and no bird stamp necessary, and they’ll be out there flying with the mourning and white-wing doves. Be sure to check your dove regulations for bag limit and possession limits. If you want to hunt tribal lands outside of Yuma, the permit is $50 and can be purchased at Sprague’s Sports as well as the Cocopah office (next to the casino and hotel as you head for Somerton), or purchase by mail by calling 928-627-2102, ext. 11, or the Tribal Police Department at 928-627-8857. You can also call the Quechan Tribal Fish and Game Office at 760-572-0544 for information. If you want to hunt on Yuma Proving Ground property, you need to be properly licensed and obtain a valid YPG permit. Hunting access permit holders are required to sign a Hold Harmless Agreement and complete a range safety briefing. Be sure to call 1-877-788-HUNT.
As a hunter, make sure you are familiar with the 10 Commandments of firearms safety and keep them in mind while hunting. Treat every firearm as if it is loaded. Never assume a firearm is unloaded. Always control the direction of your firearm’s muzzle. Never pull a firearm toward you by the muzzle. Be sure of your target and what is beyond it. Another hunter could be in front of your target or behind your target. Be sure the barrel and action are clear of obstructions and that you have only ammunition of the proper size for the firearm you’re carrying. Unload and case firearms when not in use. Leave the actions open. Firearms should be carried unloaded and in protective cases when in a vehicle. Never point a firearm at anything you do not want to shoot. Never allow horseplay with or around a firearm. Never climb a fence or tree, or jump a ditch or log with a loaded firearm. Take a moment to unload the firearm first. Never shoot a bullet at a flat, hard surface or water. During target practice, be sure that your backstop will stop the bullet. Store firearms and ammunition separately and keep them out of the reach and sight of children and careless people. Never use alcoholic beverages or drugs that effect your behavior before or while shooting with a firearm or bow.
It’s also your responsibility to identify the birds before the shot. Check the regulations for descriptions of the Inca and ground doves, both of which are illegal to hunt. Mourning and white-wing doves photos and descriptions are seen as in the regulations available at the Game and Fish Department regional office or local dealers, so you can identify your target birds for a successful hunt.
I am hoping also to have some good tips on hunting doves as well. Be sure, too, to get a copy of this year’s Dove Special available soon put out by the Yuma Sun newspaper in the Sports section for bunches of good news for anyone hunting doves in the Yuma area.
Some of our usual fun stuff to do, such as the annual dove barbecue put on by the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club and the dove cook-off downtown, had to be canceled due to COVID-19 virus problems, but the annual Clint Curry youth dove hunt in Dome Valley at Moore Farms is still going on. Because of distancing being so important, the usual lunch after the shoot will not go on this year. To keep everyone well and safe. Check next week’s column for the list of activities still going on during the first week in September.
HUNT HAPPENINGS
• It’s Sprague’s Sports for CCW and other firearms classes: CCW class 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in-person Zoom) Aug. 22; the first shots class 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday (in-person Zoom). Call the shop at 928-726-0022 for more information.
• Attention hunters, anglers, along with other outdoors enthusiasts: Your Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy! Thanks to Sprague’s Sports in Yuma for reminding us about what’s so very important to each of us who are interested in hunting as well as getting into the shooting sports for enjoyable recreation (not to mention self-defense). Sprague’s wrote, and it’s very good to know, “As the 2020 presidential election quickly approaches, many of the candidates’ platforms include proposals that severely threaten your Second Amendment rights. From proposed bans on popular modern sporting rifles and ammunition to mandates for federal licensing and registration, these ill-informed proposals would strip away the rights of law-abiding citizens while doing nothing to protect public safety. Click on the 2020 presidential candidates online to view their positions and quotes on Second Amendment issues. As target shooters, hunters and gun owners, we must not risk our rights! On Election Day 2020, vote to protect America’s firearms freedoms.”
• Grants available for wildlife education: The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications from Arizona educators who want to incorporate wildlife education in their classrooms, either online or in person. The application deadline is Sept. 1. The goal is to provide funding for teachers to help them implement education about conservation, endangered species protection, wildlife and more. The amount of each grant can vary but will not exceed $2,000.
Any education professional who operates within the state of Arizona is eligible to apply. This includes government and nonprofit employees who are responsible for educating Arizona students. Preference will be given to K-12 district and charter school teachers. For more information about eligibility requirements, including a grant application, visit AZGFD’s K-12 grants. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 1. Grants are supported through the Heritage Fund, an initiative approved by voters in 1990 and funded through Arizona Lottery ticket sales.
AZGFD also has free educational resources on its website that are available to teachers, parents and students. From completing wildlife science projects and activity sheets at home, to watching educational YouTube videos, these fun and engaging activities won’t disappoint. For more information about the grants and educational programs, contact Eric Proctor, wildlife education coordinator, at 602-329-8021.
• “50 Things to Do in the Wild” by Richard Skrein: This book is fascinating reading with a lot of directions for putting outdoors items together for anyone the least bit interested in the outdoors and things to do while there. With so much having to be done indoors currently (because of virus problems), this book brings day hikers, campers and anyone, young or old, who wants to spend time in the great outdoors closer to nature in delightful and unexpected ways. In sections on earth, air, water and fire, wilderness expert Richard Skrein explains traditional bushcraft skills, like making a bow and arrow, weaving a fishing net and building a Swedish fire log, along with fun and accessible projects including making natural candles, creating a mudslide and taking a night walk in the woods.
This book is full of good information for those of you who rarely head out into the natural world but want to know more, and also for those who get out there as much as they can and are keen to hone their skills, as well as for people who work and spend much of their lives in the outdoors. There is always more to learn, and this book includes tips and ideas for everyone. Being published this month, the book is the perfect size to toss in your day pack. “50 Things to Do in the Wild” will become an essential companion on all our outdoor adventures.
For more information, contact Wes Seeley at wes@papress.com, or by phone at 518-671-6100 ext. 314.
FISHING CLUBS
• Still no updates for current fishing tournaments other than The Hideaway, but check with Desert Anglers bass club. Contact Michael Obney at 928-750-7081 or visit desertanglers@yahoo.com, American Bass-Yuma region with Bill Clothier at 928-919-0304, or YVRGC with Travis Hurley at 803-463-3655. You might also stop by and check with The Hideaway on east 16th Street as you leave Yuma – also, a good time to ask fishing questions you might have. Some of the fishing clubs have their sign-up sheets at the store.
Once COVID-19 is gone, we’ll all be glad to hit the water again with fishing pole and be very glad it’s over and done with, although we can still fish as long as distance for safety and masks are put to work. Give others a lot of space so they can enjoy it as well.
• Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club: If you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these youngsters (who are already members of this club) for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 928-580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6168. Now that virus problem restrictions are partially lifted in Arizona, you might even be able to get together with them if they go fishing to get an early start for school to be in session again this fall.
• The Hideaway Bait & Tackle tournaments: The latest tournament in progress at The Hideaway is the August tournament “Big Fish Takes All” that began Aug. 1. Give the shop a call at 928-783-0010 or stop by to see if you can still sign up for this one, even though it already started. If that doesn’t work, call Robby Ballew at 928-919-2453 with questions. You might also ask him about the Bordertown Bait Shop while you have him on the phone.
SHOOTING SPORTS
• Yuma 4-H shooting sports: Stanley Gourley reports two new schedules for shooting sports will hopefully begin soon. The first is for the last shoot of the 2019-20 training year, as we did not get the opportunity to have our last day of competition and awards. And that can only happen if state and University of Arizona restrictions are lifted, TBD. Gourley’s new contact phone number is 928-388-8995. I have the schedule that appeared in my column in case you would like a copy, or call Gourley in you have questions. I’ll include the full schedule again in this column just before September. In the meantime, if you’re interested in shooting sports with 4-H, contact the Yuma 4-H office to learn about a club you might join to be eligible for the season coming up.
• Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Summer shooting matches have resumed with new hours from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Protect yourself and others. It’s recommended members have their own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion. Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others. Disinfectant voice release equipment after each use. Limit five persons per range. Clubhouse and classroom are closed; bathrooms are open during club hours. When paying, use small bills or checks. Soda, Gatorade and water only are available. Should the number of COVID-19 victims in our community significantly increase in the coming weeks, it may be necessary to close our facility again. Keep checking in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0304. Also, take advantage of the Aug. 30 preseason shoot to begin at 7 a.m. at Adair Park trap and skeet range.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) are not shooting until further notice. Call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 928-580-1836 for information.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Scheduled matches are over until fall, but the range is open daylight to dusk for shooting practice. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 to learn what their plans are.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on archery shoots from 7 to 10 a.m. each Sunday (summer hours) with monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, here’s a reminder to renew your 2020 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans or email the club for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net; also visit southwestbowhunters.net.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegate@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450.