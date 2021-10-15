The Kofa football program has now dropped 30 consecutive games following a 56-0 loss to Waddell-Canyon View Friday at home.
The Kings (0-6 AIA), a week after competing in a close contest, were unable to corral a Jaguars (4-3) team that has now won three straight games.
“It was a rough, uphill climb tonight,” Kofa head coach Karl Pope said. “There’s some teachable moments and that’s consistency. We have to be consistent doing the little things … We have to hone in on the fundamentals in the games and practices.”
Kofa’s offense was shut out for the third time this season and struggled moving the football.
“We tried getting the run game going,” Pope said. “The timing in the passing game was off tonight. We honed in on the run. We had some good things there, but again it’s the consistency.”