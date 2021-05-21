Gila Ridge senior combo guard Jamison Kay announced his commitment to Pima Community College May 18.
On Friday, Kay officially signed his National Letter of Intent to Pima.
“It felt fantastic (signing),” a relieved Kay said. “It’s been a long process...It’s finally good to commit to a college and I’m ready to work.”
Kay can play the point, shooting guard or small forward position on the hardwood. As a senior, Kay averaged 14.5 points per game and helped lead the Hawks to a 5A postseason berth.
His versatility on the court is something he’s excited to bring to his new school.
“I can bring playmaking (ability),” Kay said. “I can see the court some people can’t. I can bring that to Pima and hopefully we can win something.”
Pima, the 2018 national runner-up at the NJCAA Division II Tournament, has a strong history in contending for titles – which ultimately led to Kay making his decision.
“They have a winning program and I wanted to be a part of that,” he said.
When Kay arrived at Gila Ridge as a freshman, the Hawks’ basketball program was not very good to say the least. However, once the 6-foot-6 senior played his final game, Gila Ridge now owns an above .500 all-time record and head coach Joe Daily thanks Kay for the foundation he built.
“I can’t put it into words,” Daily said. “I know how much I;m going to miss Kay. He’s one of the best to put the jersey on. This year, he was more than our captain, but he was kind of my assistant coach.”
Daily noted in huddles, Kay had access to release his thoughts and game plan. His leadership on the court and in practices, paved the way for Gila Ridge’s success this season.
“He truly felt like we had a good team and could make a run in the playoffs,” Daily said. “Because his expectations were so high, so were his teammates’. You don’t get that leader too often. That’s one of the biggest things I’m going to miss besides his shooting and ability to put the ball in the hole.”
Kay said he’ll enroll in Pima in June to begin participating in the summer basketball program. At just 175 pounds, Kay is looking forward to adding some weight to his slender build in a college workout program.
“I’m excited about getting into a program and I think it’ll benefit my game a lot,” he said.
