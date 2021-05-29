Florida SouthWestern’s Chelsea Brown watched the first six-plus innings from behind the chain linked dugout fence.
Then, it was “island time”.
One win away from claiming the 2021 NJCAA Division I National Championship, Florida SouthWestern and Grayson (Tex.) were gridlocked at one and Brown entered as a pinch-hitter with two aboard in the top of the 7th.
The St. Thomas Aquinas High School alumn smoked a 2-2 pitch into center field, driving in a pair of runs to give the Buccaneers a 3-1 lead.
“When (the game) gets exciting, (Chelsea) isn’t going to get anxious and jump out there and get hyper because she has that island time,” FSW coach Robert Iamurri said. “She’s been a great hitter for us.”
Brown’s go-ahead single eventually would be the game-winning run.
“We’ve all dreamt of winning a national title,” she said. “It’s just awesome I could come in and contribute.”
Three hitters later, Natavia Ellis roped a two-run single into left field to give the Bucs a 5-1 lead and provide more cushion for pitcher Alyssa O’Donnell.
O’Donnell needed just eight pitches in the bottom half of the 7th to secure FSW’s first NJCAA Division I National Championship under Iamurri.
“We told (our team) it was going to be like the Butler game,” Iamurri said on the type of environment his team would face. “I think Alyssa just pitched her heart out...She had that look in her eyes that she didn’t want to give the ball up.”
The freshman pitcher tossed a complete game on 92 pitches, striking out two while allowing just five hits in seven innings of work.
But it was the bat of Taylor Jensen that supplied a burst of energy for the Buccaneers.
FSW collected just three hits in the first five innings and faced a 1-0 deficit with one away in the top of the 6th before Jensen stepped into the box.
She then belted a no-doubt home run over the left center field wall to tie the game at one apiece.
“Honestly, I was just trying to start a rally,” she said. “I (knew it had a chance), I felt it come off good off my bat...I felt like that’s what my team needed. It put a fire under our butts to win the game.”
Jensen did more than that, as it sparked an onslaught of Buccaneer runs the following inning.
Iamurri, coaching his sixth season at FSW, clinched his first national title as head coach.
“I’m very happy for the girls,” he said. “It’s been a long year with COVID...I told the girls that they’re built to win here and we were going to win this thing.”
Now, the Buccaneers will head back home on a cross country flight back to Fort Myers (Fla.) with their new hardware.
“It’s going to be a fun flight,” Iamurri said.