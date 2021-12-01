Kofa never trailed in its season opener against Trevor G. Browne inside Dr. Ernest F. Rillos Gymnasium..
The Kings’ boys basketball (1-0 AIA) used a wire-to-wire performance to beat the Bruins 50-41.
In a game that never felt close, Kofa used a variety of contributors to secure its first win of the year.
“It was great,” said Kofa head coach Jeff Frazine. “After all the work these guys put in over the summer and fall, and all the lumps we took last year, we’ve been building towards this … For them to see the progress paying off, it’s a step in the right direction.”
A season ago, the Kings’ offense relied solely on Alfredo Carbajal and never identified a second or third scoring weapon. That changed in Tuesday’s victory.
With Carbajal struggling from the floor early, junior Francisco Jimenez picked up the slack and scored 10 of his team-high 20 points in the second quarter. Jimenez capitalized on four triples and finished his night 7-of-11 from the floor.
And the addition of Joaquin Anaya on the low post balanced out the Kofa offensive attack. The 6-foot-4 junior delivered 12 points and 17 rebounds in the win.
“With Joaquin playing on the block, that gives us another dimension in our offense, so we’re not strictly a perimeter team,” said Frazine. “We can get the ball into the paint, suffocate the defense in and get Joaquin on the block or we can dish it to the shooters … It gives us a good opportunity to squeeze defenses better than we’ve done in the past.”
The Kings shot 42% from the floor and were able to rely on the inside game.
Defensively, Kofa maneuvered between a 2-3 and 3-2 zone against Trevor G. Browne (0-1). The Bruins (0-1) were dysfunctional in the opening half, shooting 4-of-28 in the first 16 minutes. Kofa’s defense continued to create havoc in the third and fourth quarters and squandered the Bruins’ ability to hit the deep ball.
“The game plan was to come out in a zone and force them to beat us from the perimeter,” said Frazine. “Our focus was to keep them at one shot a possession. And when we did that for the most part, it worked … We felt like making them shoot from the perimeter was the way to go tonight and we rolled with it.”
Kofa now has won two straight season openers, but the Kings hope to build off Tuesday’s win.
“They needed to see this (result),” said Frazine. “They needed the positives to happen right away to see that the process is working.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.