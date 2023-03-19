YUMA, Ariz. – Arizona Western Softball (10-20, 9-9) earned a split with Central Arizona (22-10, 18-4) taking the second game 3-2 on a Valerie Joaquin walk-off double after dropping the opener to the Vaqueras 3-2.

Lady Matadors’ starting pitcher Jessie Garcia struck out a season-high eight batters in a complete game in an Arizona Western 3-2 loss to Central Arizona in game one.

