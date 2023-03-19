YUMA, Ariz. – Arizona Western Softball (10-20, 9-9) earned a split with Central Arizona (22-10, 18-4) taking the second game 3-2 on a Valerie Joaquin walk-off double after dropping the opener to the Vaqueras 3-2.
Lady Matadors’ starting pitcher Jessie Garcia struck out a season-high eight batters in a complete game in an Arizona Western 3-2 loss to Central Arizona in game one.
Central Arizona opened the scoring with a run in the third inning before the Lady Matadors answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning on a Desiree Moran sacrifice fly.
The Vaqueras put together a two-run lead thanks to two runs in the fifth to jump back in front of the Lady Matadors 3-1.
Abigail Ibarra pulled the Lady Matadors to within a run at 3-2 with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the sixth inning but the Lady Matadors left the tying run and winning run on base in the seventh, losing the opener.
Tinley Schmidgall went 2-for-2 with a double and was hit by a pitch twice in the loss while Mollie Forbes also finished game one with two hits, going 2-for-3.
Joaquin smacked a double into right-center field to score Mackenzie Barney in the seventh inning to give the Lady Matadors a 3-2 win in game two.
Emily Gamboa threw a complete game, allowing two runs over seven innings of work while striking out six batters and retiring 11 in a row to end the game.
With the Lady Matadors trailing 2-1 in the third inning, Moran and Schmidgall put together back-to-back doubles to tie the game at two.
Moran finished the game 2-for-3 while GiGi Garcia also collected a pair of hits, finishing the game 2-for-3. Joaquin drove in the winning run, going 2-for-4 with the walk-off double.
The Lady Matadors are back on the road on Tuesday, March 21, heading to Mesa to take on the Thunderbirds in a doubleheader beginning at 1:00 pm.