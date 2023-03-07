Arizona Western Softball (8-18. 7-7) was held to just three runs, getting swept by South Mountain (20-3, 17-1) 12-2 and 7-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Charlie Dine Softball Field.

Arizona Western scored the first run of game one on Tuesday afternoon, scoring a run in the first inning before the Cougars scored 12 of the final 13 runs in the game, beating the Lady Matadors in five innings.

