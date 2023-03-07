Arizona Western Softball (8-18. 7-7) was held to just three runs, getting swept by South Mountain (20-3, 17-1) 12-2 and 7-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Charlie Dine Softball Field.
Arizona Western scored the first run of game one on Tuesday afternoon, scoring a run in the first inning before the Cougars scored 12 of the final 13 runs in the game, beating the Lady Matadors in five innings.
Valerie Joaquin picked up a pair of hits on her birthday, finishing the first game 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Tinley Schmidgall and Mollie Forbes also each finished with two hits in the loss.
The Lady Matadors scored their second run of the game in the fourth inning on a MacKenzie Barney sacrifice fly.
Just like in game one, the Lady Matadors scored a run in the first inning when Jaoquin singled to lead off the bottom of the first inning and then came around to score on a Schmidgall single.
Joaquin put together her second consecutive two-hit game, going 2-for-4 while Desiree Moran collected a pinch-hit double in the loss.