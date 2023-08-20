DENVER, CO – Arizona Western Volleyball (4-0) finished off a perfect weekend in Kansas, picking up two more wins in the Scooter’s Coffee Invitational, beating Frank Phillips (1-2) 3-2 in the first game of the day before taking down Ranger (2-2) in straight sets to finish the day.
Amanda Juliao set a season-high with 20 kills in Lady Matadors’ 3-2 win over Frank Phillips in the first match of the day. For the second straight match, the Lady Matadors erased a two-set to none deficit, coming back after dropping the first two sets to the Plainsmen.
Frank Phillips opened the match with a 29-27 win in set one and was able to fend off the Lady Matadors in the second set 27-5. Frank Phillips ran out of steam as the Lady Matadors held the Plainsmen to just 17 in the third set, winning the set 25-17 before running away with the fourth set 25-14.
Arizona Western jumped out to a large lead early in the fifth in the decisive set and put away Frank Phillips 15-5. Gabriela Martensson finished second on the team in kills, recording 13 while Aly Reeser tallied 12 digs and Evelyn Trivino set a career-high with 48 assists.
The Lady Matadors made quick work of Ranger in the Arizona Western’s fourth and final match of the weekend, beating the Rangers 3-0, winning in straight sets for the first time this season.
Juliao once again led the Lady Matadors in kills with 17 while Martensson finished the match with 11. The Matadors opened the match with a nail-biting 25-23 win in set one before winning the second set 25-19 and finishing off the match in the third, winning 25-20.
Martensson and Reeser each had seven digs to lead the team while Trivino ended the match with 32 assists.
Arizona Western is back in action on Wednesday, August 23, taking on Mesa in the ACCAC opener at Theo Heap Gymnasium in Mesa, Ariz., at 7:00 pm.