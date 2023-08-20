DENVER, CO – Arizona Western Volleyball (4-0) finished off a perfect weekend in Kansas, picking up two more wins in the Scooter’s Coffee Invitational, beating Frank Phillips (1-2) 3-2 in the first game of the day before taking down Ranger (2-2) in straight sets to finish the day.

Amanda Juliao set a season-high with 20 kills in Lady Matadors’ 3-2 win over Frank Phillips in the first match of the day. For the second straight match, the Lady Matadors erased a two-set to none deficit, coming back after dropping the first two sets to the Plainsmen.

