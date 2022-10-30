YUMA - Arizona Western Lady Matadors volleyball (13-9, 11-2) won their 11th game in a row, beating Eastern Arizona (20-10, 8-5) 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in Thatcher, Ariz.

Amanda Juliao paced the Lady Matadors by setting a career-high with 18 kills in the match and recorded a double-double with 11 digs, her third career double-double.

