YUMA - Arizona Western Lady Matadors volleyball (13-9, 11-2) won their 11th game in a row, beating Eastern Arizona (20-10, 8-5) 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in Thatcher, Ariz.
Amanda Juliao paced the Lady Matadors by setting a career-high with 18 kills in the match and recorded a double-double with 11 digs, her third career double-double.
The Lady Matadors jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match, winning the first set 25-22 and taking the second set 25-15. Eastern Arizona bounced back to take the third set 25-16 and then raced out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth before the Lady Matadors crawled back and took the fourth set 26-24 to win the match 3-1.
Patrycja Rykala finished the match with 13 kills while Lara Erdmann ended with 10. Allesandra Arellano was second on the team in digs with nine while Natalia Slazynska had 47 assists.