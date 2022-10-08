YUMA – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (7-9, 5-2) won their fifth consecutive match, beating Yavapai (4-11, 2-5) 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at the House Gymnasium.
Just like the night prior, the Lady Matadors got out to a fast start, scoring 10 of the first 12 points to take an early 10-2 lead. The Lady Matadors led the first set by 10 twice before Yavapai cut the Lady Matadors’ advantage to six. Arizona Western used five first-set kills by Lara Erdmann to win the opener 25-14.
Yavapai scored the first point of the second set before the Lady Matadors went on a 2-0 run. After going back and forth, the Roughriders took a 7-6 lead before the Lady Matadors went on a 3-0 run to take the lead back. Yavapai opened up a 19-16 lead before Erdmann stopped the run with a kill. That kill sparked a 4-0 run for the Lady Matadors, giving Arizona Western a 20-19 lead. Arizona Western held on for the 25-22 win in the second set, taking a 2-0 lead in the match.
Yavapai opened the third second strong, jumping out to a 7-3 lead before taking a 15-6 lead, their largest of the match. The Lady Matadors trailed by as many as 10 before chipping away to cut the deficit to 21-17. The Lady Matadors couldn’t get any closer, falling 25-20.
Yavapai continued their momentum into the early stages of the fourth set, taking a 13-10 lead and forcing an Arizona Western timeout. Natalia Slazynska recorded a kill to tie the set at 15-15 before the Lady Matadors took the lead 16-15 on a Yavapai attacking error. Slazynska later recorded an ace to open up a 19-16 lead forcing another Roughrider timeout. The Lady Matadors pulled away, taking the fourth set 25-19, winning the match 3-1.
Amanda Juliao recorded a double-double, ending the match with 16 kills and 10 digs while Erdman set a new career-high with 12 kills and Daniela Jimenez ended the match with 11. Slazynska led the Lady Matadors with 31 assists.