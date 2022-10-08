YUMA – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (7-9, 5-2) won their fifth consecutive match, beating Yavapai (4-11, 2-5) 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at the House Gymnasium.

Just like the night prior, the Lady Matadors got out to a fast start, scoring 10 of the first 12 points to take an early 10-2 lead. The Lady Matadors led the first set by 10 twice before Yavapai cut the Lady Matadors’ advantage to six. Arizona Western used five first-set kills by Lara Erdmann to win the opener 25-14.

