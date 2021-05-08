Mark your calendars.
The PGA Southwest Junior League is quickly approaching.
Tournaments begin June 2 at Desert Hills Golf Course. This is the only event scheduled for a Wednesday, as the other five matches will be played on Monday.
The Tour enters its 25th year in Yuma, with golf professional Mark Croft running the tournaments.
“This is a great place for the five through 10-year-olds to get started (in the game of golf),” Croft said.
The five-and-six-year-olds play just three holes each Monday as they get acclimated to the game.
Ages nine through 12 play nine holes each week, while the 13 through 18 age group plays 18 holes.
The league is open for both boys and girls.
“There’s no limit,” Croft said about capacity for each event. “We will take as many golfers.”
The game of golf is a great sport for children to learn at a young age, Croft added.
“And I encourage the family to get involved,” Croft said. “Mom and Dad can go to a little league game, but not participate. You can bring your child to the golf course on the weekend and the whole family can play. And we encourage the parents to come to the tournaments and follow their kids.”
There are a total of six local tournaments, while several qualifying events could earn golfers a spot in the AJPT Championship tournament at Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona.
Registration is simple and one can sign up for single tournaments. Signs ups are available online at http://www.southwestpga.com/juniorgolf/swpgapreptour.