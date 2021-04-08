Oh, so close.
Kofa girls wrestler Carolina Moreno isn’t familiar with the word “losing”.
The senior never felt the pain of being defeated. That was until Moreno battled Casteel’s Isabelle Munoz in the Division I 126-pound state championship this past season.
The two-time defending champion was finally beaten. Her perfect 71-0 record and quest for a three-peat was spoiled.
“I was just thankful and grateful for the opportunity to wrestle because I didn’t even think I was going to have a senior season,” she said. “I was prepared going into that match, but I just have to take it on the chin...I think there are bigger things ahead (for me).”
Moreno’s tiny blemish on her high school record doesn’t overshadow the major feat she accomplished during her time as a King.
And now, Moreno is the 2021 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Wrestler of the Year. It’s the third time this award has been presented – Moreno has won the honor all three times.
“I’m pretty grateful to be the wrestler of the year three times in a row,” she said with a smile. “It feels good.”
Moreno’s journey to the state final match for the third consecutive year was a much different experience than previous years.
With the pandemic altering plans in every sport, wrestling was severely affected. Moreno wrestled nearly 60 times over the course of her first two seasons at Kofa, but with tournaments nixed in 2021, Moreno appeared in fewer than a dozen matches before the state tournament.
“I think (the lack of tournaments) was the hardest part in getting good quality matches (for Moreno),” Kofa head coach Christopher Polanco said. “But Carolina understands the necessities and what it takes.”
While Moreno wasn’t getting in-match reps against girls in her weight class, she was still prepared for her matches, thanks to her brother Damian, a Division I individual state champion at the 106-pound level, and the rest of the Kofa boys team. Moreno got valuable experience inside the practice room challenging the boys.
“It was definitely a different feel,” she admitted. “Usually we get to wrestle girls that we’re going to wrestle at state multiple times, but a lot of the girls I wrestled (this year), had never wrestled before.”
“I just had to push myself in the room and keep a mindset knowing there are other girls working just as hard, or harder, so I had to keep pushing myself.”
Girls wrestling is only in its third year in the state of Arizona. Moreno became a part of it when she emerged onto the scene as a sophomore and nearly became champion every year she participated in.
Not only is Moreno leaving behind a tremendous legacy at Kofa, but she’s paved the way for future girls wrestlers here in Yuma.
“I definitely think I set an example of what girls wrestling can do for you and how high one can excel in the sport,” Moreno said. “There’s no limits.”
While Moreno hasn’t put pen to paper quite yet on her college destination, the two-time state champion will attend Southern Oregon University to wrestle.
The Mountaineers compete in the Cascade Collegiate Conference at the NAIA level.
Moreno visited the campus in March and immediately fell in love.
“I really liked it there and I liked the environment,” she said. “It was rowdy and they’ve got good wrestling.”
